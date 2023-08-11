Watch 'Reactive' German Shepherd Rescue Transform With Training—'Trust'

The importance of getting your dog properly trained, whether they're reactive or not, cannot be underestimated. A badly behaved or unpredictable dog doesn't bode well for both dog and owner, causing a lot of heartbreak and stress for both dog and owner.

In a TikTok video with more than 262,000 views on the social media platform, user Lottie explained that her rescue German shepherd, Bess, "had just been kicked out of a training class" 18 months before the video was posted.

Lottie can be seen crying in the video as she explains, "Her reactivity had become a huge problem. Most walks ended in tears. I had a hyper, uncontrollable dog who didn't listen to me. She was frustrated and struggling and so was I."

"If you needed a sign to get to work with training - this was it," reads the caption.

The video shows some of the destruction caused by Bess, including ripping up a book and scattering the pages all over the lounge. Newsweek reached out to Lottie via TikTok for more information on her progress with Beth.

"Fast forward to 2023," the video then says, "We built a bond. She learned that she didn't need to react if she could trust my judgement calls out on walks.

"This involved recall training, positive reinforcement, lead work, and a load of tasty treats. Allowing her to exhibit her natural behavior. To play, to chase, to run. At no point did I need to use punishment for her behaviors. Our relationship is built on trust. Her behavior isn't perfect all of the time but things are so much better."

The video then explains that Bess has learned to settle, and can now go on walks with other dogs and is comfortable being taken to dog-friendly restaurants.

"All of this is possible with a reactive dog (to some extent) if you put in the work to build up your relationship," she concludes.

"It is so refreshing and wonderful to see owners of shepherd breeds be this unwaveringly dedicated to positive reinforcement," commented one user.

Positive reinforcement is an essential tool in dog training, getting your dog to feel comfortable and safe while also learning how to act appropriately.

"Positive reinforcement training uses a reward (treats, praise, toys, anything the dog finds rewarding) for desired behaviors," The Humane Society of the United States says. "Because the reward makes them more likely to repeat the behavior, positive reinforcement is one of your most powerful tools for shaping or changing your dog's behavior. Rewarding your dog for good behavior sounds pretty simple and it is! But to practice the technique effectively, you need to follow some basic guidelines."

Timing is key with positive reinforcement, and the Humane Society says the reward must be offered immediately after the desired behavior, or the animal won't associate the two things.

"For example, if you have your dog sit but reward them after they've stood back up, they'll think they're being rewarded for standing," they say.

Use short and uncomplicated commands for success, for example: sit, stay, heel, leave it and drop.

Consistency is key when training a dogs, and it can be hard work but also incredibly rewarding.

"Consistency also means always rewarding the desired behavior and never rewarding undesired behavior," says the Humane Society.

Users on TikTok loved the inspirational video.

"Hard work always pays off, this is absolutely beautiful and you should be proud of yourself. Your doing what most don't!!," commented one user, "This is amazing. Also having a reactive dog. This makes me so proud of u both," said another.

