David Grusch, a United States Air Force veteran who previously worked at the National Reconnaissance Office, will claim under oath that "the U.S. government is operating with secrecy—above Congressional oversight" with regards to what is now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

In the opening statement to his testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, he will say he became a whistleblower following "concerning reports from multiple esteemed and credentialed current and former military and intelligence community individuals" regarding the alleged secret UFO program.

At the beginning of June, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer announced an investigation into allegations that a top-secret military program already had a fully intact UFO in its possession.

The alien probe was launched after Grusch told NewsNation, following an article on the same subject from The Debrief, that the government had retrieved several "non-human origin technical vehicles," some of which contained "dead pilots."

(L-R) Reps. Tim Burchett, Eric Burlison, Jared Moskowitz and Anna Paulina Luna speak about the hearing on UAPs at the U.S. Capitol, on July 20, 2023. Whistleblower David Grusch will testify about an alleged secret UFO program.

In his closing remarks, Grusch said that supposed alien technology reverse-engineering programs were potentially "earth-shattering" and should serve as "a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities."

Grusch suggested the U.S. making its alleged discoveries public for the purposes of technological enhancement would usher in an age where "global cooperation becomes the norm, rather than the exception."

In response to the NewsNation interview, Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told the network that it had "not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of any extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

NASA also said following the publication of the claims that despite one of the space agency's priorities being searching for alien life, it too had not found credible evidence of it or UAPs.

Alongside Grusch, other witnesses giving testimony at Wednesday's hearing will include David Fravor, a former U.S. Navy commanding officer, and Ryan Graves, the executive director of the advocacy organization Americans for Safe Aerospace.

Here are excerpts of Grusch's opening and closing statement transcript, released by the House Oversight Committee ahead of the hearing:

David Grusch Opening Statement

"I am happy to be here," Grusch is expected to begin. "This is an important issue, and I am grateful for your time. My name is David Charles Grusch. I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (part of the Department of Defense) at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird colonel.

"I was my agency's co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and transmedium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force (UAPTF) and eventually the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)."

He will continue: "I became a Whistleblower, through a PPD-19 Urgent Concern filing with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), following concerning reports from multiple esteemed and credentialed current and former military and Intelligence Community individuals that the U.S. Government is operating with secrecy—above Congressional oversight—with regards to UAPs.

"My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country—many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony."

David Grusch's Closing Statement

In his closing remarks, Grusch will say that he is driven by a "conviction to expose what I viewed as a grave congressional oversight issue and a potential abuse of executive branch authorities.

"This endeavor was not born out of malice or dissatisfaction, but from an unwavering commitment to truth and transparency, an endeavor rooted in our inherent duty to uphold the United States Constitution, protect the American People, and seek insights into this matter that have the potential to redefine our understanding of the world."

At the end of his prepared statement, the U.S. Air Force veteran says: "It is my hope that the revelations we unearth through investigations of the Non-Human Reverse Engineering Programs I have reported will act as an ontological (earth-shattering) shock, a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities.

"As we move forward on this path, we might be poised to enable extraordinary technological progress in a future where our civilization surpasses the current state-of-the-art in propulsion, material science, energy production and storage.

"The knowledge we stand to gain should spur us toward a more enlightened and sustainable future, one where collective curiosity is ignited, and global cooperation becomes the norm, rather than the exception."