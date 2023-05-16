The Reality of Gardening With Two Pugs Caught on Camera: 'Those Clowns'

A dog owner has left online viewers laughing after a video of her experience gardening with two pugs went viral on social media.

The video was shared Monday on TikTok under the username Pugdashians. It shows the woman trying to plant a tree in her garden as her two pugs, Patty and Jojo, keep getting get in her way, playing in the hole she dug for her tree and refusing to leave.

The hilarious post, which quickly went viral on the platform, has a caption that says: "Gardening with pugs....WOOF!!" And in the video, the dogs' owner can be heard saying: "Look at those clowns."

Digging holes is a big source of joy for dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), and it's a common behavior that can be hard for owners to correct.

Dogs love digging for many reasons. They dig to find food, as usually in the garden they will find worms and other small prey. They dig to hide things, and they dig to cool off on a hot summer day.

But mostly they just dig because it entertains them. The AKC's website says: "It's a great relief for bored dogs with nothing else to occupy their time. It can also be used as anxiety relief because the dog is keeping busy."

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 1.6 million views and 141,700 likes.

One user, aimeebr97, commented: "To be fair I don't think Patty can get out on her own." And Sara said: "Patty was like look at this wonderful hole I found."

Added animal king: "Leave patty alone, she needs to express herself."

A stock image shows a pug digging a hole.

Ashleigh Eisele wrote: "Please tell me her full name is Patricia." And Ruwanni Nieuwoudt said: "Hehehe I love them so much, they are just helping mom jeezzz."

Elizabeth E. Kinnaman joked: "Patty-look mom I'm [a] flower."

Another user, Laipingharter, commented: "That's a pugs trees blooming pink flower." And Alex Pynsky said: "The most immovable force on Earth: a pug."

Kevin Johnson added: "Plant the patty maybe more Patties will grow."

Marcyw1001 wrote: "Just trying to plant this potato (cutest potato ever)!" And Claudia Moss joked: "The Hole Life chose Patty."

