Man Shares the Reality of Owning a Huge Belgian Malinois in Hilarious Clip

Having a big Belgian malinois might seem like a good idea for around-the-clock protection, but one dog owner has shared what the reality is like—and it's not what most people would expect.

In a video posted on TikTok by user @kaitie.grace0, the small malinois puppy could be seen curled up on his owner's lap, while quivering with fear. The owners, from New South Wales, Australia, might have hoped this would subside in time, and that as the dog got older his confidence would grow.

That wasn't the case however, and the video flashes forward to the hilarious footage of the fully sized dog still being carried around as an adult.

Since the clip was posted on July 28, it has delighted many TikTok users and has already been viewed more than 2.1 million times, receiving over 342,000 likes.

A stock image of a Belgian malinois looking incredibly happy and excitable. A dog owner has shared the amusing reality of what having one of the beefy breed is actually like, and it's not what people might expect. Sansargo

Belgian malinois are usually characterized as confident and world-class workers, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). The large breed can stand up to 26 inches tall at the shoulder, with fully-grown males weighing up to 80 pounds.

They were typically bred as herding dogs, and often thrive in working environments which cater to their protective instincts. However, the AKC adds that a Belgian malinois is at its happiest when beside its owner, as they will forge an unbreakable bond with their companion.

There's no doubt that this Belgian malinois loves nothing more than being around his family, especially when they offer him comfort and carry him around like a baby.

The TikToker has continued to amuse many social media users by sharing clips of the nervous pup on her account. The Belgian malinois might be the biggest canine at their home in Bourke, but he's also the most timid, as videos show the family's smaller dog happily taking more risks.

The video of the huge dog's nervous behavior went viral on TikTok, and many users can't get enough of his nervous nature.

Among the 500 comments on the post, one person wrote: "At least you have a best friend that won't betray you."

Another person commented: "Awww a little baby...now look at the big baby!"

Some TikTok users were expecting the video to show that the dog had grown out of his nervous behavior, as one comment reads: "I did not expect that!"

Newsweek reached out to @kaitie.grace0 via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.