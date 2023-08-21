Realtor Reveals How Living Close to a Starbucks Increases Your Home's Value

Many people will know the obvious ways to increase a home's value, but real estate broker Tatiana Londono recently shared three of the more obscure factors that can raise the asking price, without even having to do a thing.

According to Londono, from Montreal, Canada, the first thing that can increase a home's value is its proximity to a local Starbucks, for those all-important coffee runs.

"Properties that are close to a Starbucks statistically appreciate faster than those in other neighborhoods. Starbucks makes sure that the locations they are opening will be a valuable investment for them," Londono told Newsweek. "They have teams studying the demographics of an area, developers they work with that have access to data about sales and growth potential of the areas."

A study that was published by Harvard Business School in 2018 looked at housing price data and Yelp reviews for local businesses and found that having a Starbucks nearby will increase the property's value by half a percent. So, living near a coffee shop can help satisfy your caffeine cravings, but it can also make your home more expensive.

It's not just coffee that can raise the value, as Londono also shared that the asking price can increase if a celebrity ever lived inside that house, and perhaps more peculiarly, whether the number on the address is lucky.

"Some numbers that certain cultures find lucky include numbers eight, seven, nine, and three. There are many more though," she said.

As the CEO of Londono Realty Group, Londono has sold homes that were once occupied by a celebrity, and knows firsthand how this adds a few extra dollars to its value. Although there is no set way of defining how much it increases the value, she told Newsweek that "it's just a weird phenomenon that happens time and time again."

On August 12, Londono shared the "3 weird things" that people might not realize impacts the price of their home. Since the video was posted to her TikTok account (@tatlondono), it has been viewed more than 456,000 times and received over 70,600 likes.

TikTok Users React

Although most people know the more obvious factors that increase a home's value, many TikTok users were left amazed by these more obscure aspects.

The viral TikTok post has generated over 200 comments so far, with many sharing which of these strange factors could apply to their home.

One comment reads: "So cool, my house is near Starbucks and has 18 in the number."

Another person commented: "A famous footballer lived in my house and my house number is 7."

Other TikTok users joked about how they could use these ideas to raise their value, as one person wrote: "I guess it is time I become a famous person before I sell my house!"

