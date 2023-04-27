Realtor Terrified by Pair of Hairless Cats Leaves Internet in Stitches

A realtor has left the internet in stitches after a clip of her reaction to seeing a pair of hairless cats for the first time received 2.1 million views in a few days.

The video was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the owner of the house the realtor was selling, under the username @browneyedscgirl. It shows the realtor running out of the house terrified after seeing the owner's two sphynx cats, locking the door behind her.

According to Hill's Pet Nutrition, sphynx cats are a friendly, loving and energetic breed that craves human attention. Even though they always look serious, they are very playful and love to entertain their owners and follow them around the house like puppies.

The realtor can be heard saying: "What's that? Oh s***, that cat's so funny-looking. Oh my God! Oh my God! Yeah, and I'm a cat person. It's hairless, oh my god! Oh my God! I just almost had a heart attack. Holy son of a gun! Oh my god. [Scared] me to death. Oh my god."

While still on the phone for her virtual viewing, the realtor adds: "And I'm sure it's a sweet cat, but it scared me to death. Oh my God! I've never seen one of those. I've never, ever seen one before in my life, poor little thing. Look! He's running to the window to say hi to me. He doesn't understand why I ran out. Oh my god!"

The post comes with a caption that reads: "Our house was for sale and our doorbell cam caught this gem of a realtor doing a virtual showing. We warned all realtors about our 2 sphynx cats. But her reaction was hilarious!"

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 350,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Mrfloridabeast, commented: "If Jennifer Coolidge was a realtor." And Lovelyy Tiaa wrote: "HAIRLESS, OH MY GOD' Me after a wax." Rick Sanchez joked: "She's worried about the kitties' self-esteem." And linka added: "The fact that she feels bad she hurt their feelings, but can't go back in."

Elianna wrote: "Poor little thing it doesn't understand why I ran out' oh my." And Melvine Chandler posted: "When she peeked back in to get another look." Ziquail added: "Why is it inside out' -Ross [from Friends]."

Another user, ray, posted: "Lol she probably thought it was a huge rat." And Reymond Torres joked: "Cats like Excuse me I'm still here." Trish wrote: "This is so sweet. And you can tell she feels so bad for insulting the cat too." And niy added: "I've literally never seen a hairless cat in person just videos I feel like I would b a little surprised."

Jen Player wrote: "Omg!!! That's THE SWEETEST insult ever!" And _anniecakes_ added: "Omg I cannot stop laughing. I'm sure she saw it from the corner of her eye at first."

