Reason Dad Refuses To Give Up 'Free Time' To Help Wife With Chores Slammed

A man has been criticized after sharing that he'd continued to prioritize working out at the gym following the birth of his children over helping his wife out with the couple's new childcare responsibilities, but one life coach told Newsweek it is important for parents to prioritize themselves—just not at the expense of the family.

The 30-year-old man had taken to Reddit to share his perspective on the divisive topic and had asked internet users to weigh in on whether he was behaving unfairly by remaining dedicated to this lifestyle choice over spending all his time with his family.

"My wife and I have 2 small kids, aged 2-years-old and 3-months-old," the man opened up online.

"Ever since having our first child, it has been a continuously sore subject that I still go to the gym multiple times a week, when I could be at home instead.

"I work a pretty demanding full-time job, and my wife stays at home with the kids and works part-time remotely. I usually go to the gym in the afternoon after work. On the weekends, I only go when the kids are napping," he added.

The man went on to share that the response he gets when he tells his wife that he's going to work out is usually a variation of 'I was going to ask you to do this, but whatever just leave instead', or 'must be nice to be able to go workout whenever you want'.

"I have offered many times for her to do the same and leave the kids with me while she goes, but she usually doesn't feel like going in the times when I'm available to do so," the man continued.

He also shared in the post that he'd given up pretty much all of his hobbies since having children and that he now feels it is entirely fair for him to take 4 or 5 hours per week to focus on himself while working out.

Stock image of a child holding a parent's hand. A man has come under fire after sharing that he prioritizes going to the gym over caring for his children in the evenings.

Expert Verdict: Reassess Your Fitness Goals Around The Kids

Jarrod Nobbe is an experienced fitness and wellness coach based in North Carolina. He is a certified strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer.

He told Newsweek that while it's difficult to balance childcare with time for yourself, it's important for people to still think about prioritizing an active and healthy lifestyle due to the benefits of one. The fitness coach suggests that new parents reassess their health and wellness goals to fit in with their new lifestyle and responsibilities.

"When hurdles occur and persist over time, our routines change, the positive habits we have formed may be disrupted, and we often lose momentum," Nobbe said.

"To make up for this, busy parents could opt for shorter, more consistent workouts. If you typically work out three times a week, you could aim for shorter workouts more frequently throughout the week."

"Also, you could be willing to do at-home workouts. Be creative! Use at-home objects for weights, or purchase a pair of adjustable dumbbells," he added.

The fitness coach also suggested that busy parents include their children in the healthy lifestyle that they're trying to maintain so that the parents and their children can spend more time together.

"Involve your family in your fitness. Go on walks, hiking, or rucking together. Make fitness pair with family. A few studies show children are more likely to be healthy and physically active when their parents involve the children at a young age. Be a fitness role model," Nobbe told Newsweek.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 6 by u/JJ2304, the TikTok post has been upvoted by 88 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 2,000 times.

While the post has ignited plenty of divisive chatter about the amount of time parents should be spending away from their children and partners focusing on themselves, the majority of the Redditors interacting with the post have slammed the man for his lifestyle choice.

"You're going to the gym straight after work, which is the absolute worst time of the day with small kids. They're tired and cranky, they're clingy, there is dinner to cook and if the schedule gets behind the kids are late into bed," one user wrote.

"Even ignoring the fact that she's trying to work part-time with very young, very high-needs kids, that's a terrible time of day to dip out of parenting. Doing the evening slot solo is hellish. Doing it because your partner had decided that's the most convenient time to work out is worse," they added.

The Reddit post can be seen here.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.