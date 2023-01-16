Man's Reason for Declining Sister's Wedding Invitation Applauded: 'Rude'

A man has been backed online after he refused to go to his sister's wedding that is supposed to be without children... At least for part of it.

In a post on Reddit forum r/AmITheA****** user u/Humble-Village-2053 explained the dilemma and asked: "Am I the a****** for not going to my sister's 'child free' wedding?"

The man explained: "My sister is getting married next month to my best friend. She always wanted a nice snow wedding in the cabins we used to go to when we were in school. Everything was going fine until she told me it was a child free wedding."

He explained that he would have no issue with a child-free wedding if it wasn't for the next request.

"My sister had asked [my children] to be the ring bearer and the flower girl," he explained. "Apparently, they want the kids to perform their duties at the wedding but then not attend the reception. That means either my wife or I will have to be there with them alone in the cabin while everyone is 'partying it up.'"

As the best man, he explained he would be needed at the reception and thus would be leaving his wife and children isolated for the evening in a guest cabin.

"They expect me to abandon my wife with our kids who are under the age of 7 in a tiny cabin that is not child proof, where the source of heat is a fireplace and there is barely any cell signal," he said. "Not only do I think this is not a safe idea considering it would be the middle of winter, my wife has never been to these cabins and the lack of ability to properly communicate, but also, I think it's incredibly rude to invite someone to a destination wedding where they are only allowed to attend the wedding."

Wedding expert and editor at Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek: "Child-free weddings are becoming more and more common, especially since the pandemic when guest lists have become smaller and a lot more tailored.

"Weddings are such a personal affair, and so if the couple doesn't want their big day to include children, then that's absolutely their decision. Having children at your wedding totally changes the dynamic of the day and throws up a lot of other considerations, such as children's meals, additional entertainment, and contingency plans for if they are disruptive during the speeches and ceremony, etc," she added.

But the Redditor was furious with his sister and her husband-to-be: "I asked if my kids could attend until the toasts, games and food then all four of us would retire to the cabin and let them party," he said. "No. [I asked] if we could go completely child-free and leave the kids behind? No. If I just attend the wedding and retire to the cabin after the wedding? No."

Unable to find a compromise with his sister and best friend, instead the man revealed that he had refused to attend. "I'm p***** and said I'm not coming," he said. "Which in turn began the messages and calls from everyone. My family, the groom's family and our friends. My wife has openly said that she can manage this, but I know that's to keep the peace."

At a loss as insults flooded in from family and friends, the man took to the internet to ask if he was wrong to refuse the wedding due to the child-free rules.

"It makes sense to want children close to the couple to be a part of the most meaningful bit of the day, to have them dressed up and in the pictures and playing an active part. But the long sit-down meal, the speeches and the evening party aren't always that child-friendly, especially for younger kids," said Burke. "If couples do decide to go down this route, then it's better to make arrangements that allow for some kind of childcare for after the ceremony—whether that's hiring someone for the evening, or factoring in on-site accommodation for a dedicated guest to stay in with the children."

In thousands of comments Redditors shared their reactions and sided with the wedding guest.

"NTA [not the a******]," said one reply. "If she wants child-free then she does not need your kids as props."

"Your kids are part of the family, not hired talent. If the bride and groom want them to perform in the ceremony (let's be honest, that's what it is) then they need to accommodate your family's needs," said another commenter.

Another reply said: "Bridezilla and groomzilla are being incredibly obtuse and rude to family. Kudos to you for prioritizing your wife and kids over family pressure."

In a situation like this, Burke did have some advice: "You need to make sure that there is adequate childcare for the children once they've played their part. If your wedding is taking place far away from their home, you might have to hire childcare for the afternoon and evening, or reserve accommodation for a friend or relative of the family to stay in to look after the children," she said. "If neither of these things are an option but you do want to have the children at your ceremony and in your pictures, you will have to be fair to the parents and invite them for the full day so at least everyone is together."

Newsweek has reached out to u/Humble-Village-2053 for comment. We were unable to verify the details of this case.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.