Reason Man Ditched His Girlfriend During 5K Race Praised: 'Was Miserable'

Relationships are supposed to be built on a sense of trust in one another and the feeling that each partner is always prioritized and supported. However, one man, who "ditched" his girlfriend during a lengthy marathon, has been applauded online for his unusual decision.

The Reddit post shared on July 17 by u/Purple_Armadille_461 said the pair had been involved in a 5K race the man had pitched to his girlfriend a few months prior. Midway through the race, after noticing that his partner and her lack of stamina were holding him back from sprinting ahead and finishing first, the 36-year-old man left his breathless girlfriend where she was and ran forward.

Psychological adviser LeMeita Smith told Newsweek: "It's completely natural for people to get super into a new hobby and lose track of time. However, when it starts affecting your partner and your plans together, it's time to find a compromise."

A group of people running over a bridge. The Reddit poster had "ditched" his less-athletic girlfriend during a race, but an expert told Newsweek that the relationship was repairable. Getty Images

"My girlfriend and I have been together for about two years now. We live together," the man shared on Reddit. "About nine months ago I picked up running as a hobby and I have since grown quite fond of it. I currently run an average of 25 miles a week. I had registered for [the race], paid the fee, and had decided to start training specifically for it.

"I mentioned it in passing to my girlfriend that night and she asked if she could come too. I said yes, but warned her that she [should] start training because I was going for [specific] time, which might be tough for a complete beginner," the man added.

While the man's girlfriend had agreed to train with him for the race, she never did. After encouraging her to finally join him for a practice run, the woman was said to be completely "miserable" the entire time.

The man had refused her request to "walk the race together" at the tournament, and instead left her behind to finish the race. Although he'd told his girlfriend that he loved her before bidding her farewell, the pair still entered into an argument after the event. His girlfriend remained cold and frosty in the days that followed.

The post has been commented on by over 4,800 users to date, with most supporting the man in his decision to ditch his partner at the race.

"She chose to invite herself. She chose to not prepare. And she chose to make a fool of herself with her crazy method of 'running'," one user wrote.

"But the girlfriend decided that this was her time to test out an unusual new running technique," another added.

Expert Verdict: The Reddit User Needs to Balance His New Hobby With His Relationship

"The man in the scenario, by prioritizing his hobby over his girlfriend, is sending a message that she is not important to him and that he does not value their time together," Smith said.

"To solve this, the couple needs to sit down and have a heart-to-heart talk: no blaming or finger-pointing, just honest communication. The man should be open about his newfound love for running and how it makes him feel. He can share his passion and how it has positively impacted his life," Smith added.

The psychological expert said that, if the pair are able to honesty open up to each other about how they're feeling, they will be able to understand each other's perspectives.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.