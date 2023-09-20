Reason Parents Missed Son's Wedding and Told Him To 'Get Over It' Cheered

A parent has been praised for telling her son to "get over" the fact they did not attend his wedding.

In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The ******* page user Adept_Ad_4256 explained that due to delays and a flight cancellation, she was not able to attend her son's wedding.

The Reddit user explained her son got married a few years ago and lives on the other side of the country.

But she revealed that the flight to the wedding was delayed several times until it was canceled outright due to a storm.

As driving that distance was out of the question, they asked if they could FaceTime the wedding but he declined this option. (It is not clear from the post where they live)

She added: "Now [back to] the present-day issue. Any time we get into an argument or when he wants us to do something, he pulls out the 'we missed his wedding' card.

"We were talking over the phone we were talking about hosting Thanksgiving this year. He got mad saying 'Why won't you visit us' and I told him we don't have the money for the trip and we just saw him in July."

The parent added: "We got in another argument and he pulled the 'you missed our wedding' [card]. I told him enough and that he needed to get over it. He called me a jerk. My daughter learned about it as she is on our side but I don't know."

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk told Newsweek that missing a wedding is a devastating experience and that certain steps should be taken to avoid damaging a relationship.

"It sounds like the parents made a reasonable effort to get there and were delayed by reasons beyond their control," she said. "The son is clearly disappointed still, which is understandable, but if there was truly nothing more the parents could have done, it will damage their relationship in the long term if the son can't get past it.

"Missing a loved one's wedding is a truly disappointing experience—on both sides! If you can't attend a wedding for any reason, the best thing to do is give the couple as much notice as possible to allow them to adapt their own plans.

"It's also polite to apologize and send your regrets. If you have to miss a wedding, I would recommend suggesting a wedding-themed catch-up in the near future where you can have cake and champagne and relive the day through photos and videos together."

Since being shared on Tuesday, September 19, the post has been upvoted some 8,400 times and commented on 1,900 times.

The majority of people who commented on the post agreed with the parent and found their reasons for not attending the wedding to be reasonable, but they could understand why the son might be disgruntled.

Coastablkid92, whose comment was upvoted some 11,400 times, said: "It sounds like you and your husband made all reasonable efforts to get there and it just wasn't going to happen.

"Personally, I would've still drove to at least have gotten to the reception and celebrate but that's just me."

Saint_Blaise added: "Holy ****. Definitely NTA [not the *******]. If you can only visit him once a year, maybe do so on Thanksgiving or another holiday if that's important to him?"

20Keller12 commented: "Maybe OP's [original poster] son could grow the **** up and realize that the entire travel industry is not required to bow to his whim."

