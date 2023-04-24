Reason Rescue Dog Is Obsessed With White Cars Leaves Internet in Tears

The internet has been left in tears as they discover the reason behind a rescue dog's obsession with white cars in a viral TikTok video.

At the start of the clip, which has 1.1 million views, Harvey, the pit bull, can be seen wagging his tail while he laps up the love from a woman in the driver's seat of her white vehicle.

The onscreen text explains that the owner lived with her mom when she first adopted Harvey, and he also became "very attached" to her. The owner says she and Harvey would run into her mom during his walks, and she would always "stop and say hi to him."

But, a few months ago, the daughter moved and her dog continued to get excited whenever he saw a white car as he thought it was his grandma. However, it never was, according to the owner, but she recorded the moment her mom finally pulled up and Harvey's reaction.

In the footage titled "grandma's car," the dog can be seen excitedly wagging his tail as the white car parks before enjoying head strokes and cuddles from his grandma.

Dog Memory Types

Dr. Anna Foreman, a UK-based vet, told Newsweek her thoughts about the viral clip that has 1.1 million views.

Foreman, who works at Everypaw Pet Insurance, explained that dogs have two types of memories. She added that, from birth up until 16 weeks of age, a dog's personality and behavior is shaped.

Associative Memory

Foreman said: "Associative memory is creating a relationship between two entities. Dogs have a great associative memory, relating objects and events readily. For example, a dog may associate a lead with going for a walk or their bowl with food. A good associative memory also means that most breeds are easy to train, associating words with an action, such as 'toilet' with going for a poop or wee, or 'sit' with sitting down."

Episodic Memory

"Episodic memory is the memory of a past event, something that has happened to a dog," Foreman added. "If a dog has a negative experience, for example, they are kicked, they then may associate certain objects, locations, or situations with the negative emotions felt during or after this experience, such as pain and fear. Similarly, if a dog is abandoned, then it may develop separation anxiety later in life."

Medium-Term Memory

Foreman said: "A dog's medium-term memory is limited, however. For example, if a dog goes to the toilet on the carpet and an owner finds it a couple of hours later and tells the dog off, the animal will not associate being told off with having been to the toilet in an inappropriate place. They will therefore not learn from the experience. They will not understand why they are being told off, and may actually develop fearful behavior from the confrontation instead.

"Equally, if they eat something they are not supposed to (for example, chocolate or grapes) and they are taken to the vets to be made to be sick to stop toxicity from occurring, they will not associate eating the food with being sick, and are still likely to eat it again in the future," added Foreman.

The Comments

There seems to be a common theme in the comments as many users are advocating for the owner to move back in with her mother.

One comment, with 3,497 likes, read: "If your mom doesn't move in with you right now, I'm calling [animal activists] PETA."

"Harvey's wiggles are enough to make me smile on my worst days," commented one user.

Another wrote: "Not me sobbing because he misses his grandma."

