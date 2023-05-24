Hearts Break Over Why Cat Waits 'Patiently' in the Corner of Room Every Day

A cat owner has left internet users astounded after sharing the unusual reason their cat likes to sit in the same spot every day.

The TikTok video was shared by @therealjunocat and shows a timelapse of Juno perched on the same spot for hours on end. With the sunshine pouring through the window, social media users could be forgiven for believing that Juno is there to bask in the sunlight.

Juno's owner explained that he "sits patiently" as he waits for the sun to reflect off the mirror in the room every day because of "the reflections it creates on the walls." The adorable cat is seen watching the sunlight gradually move across the room until it finally hits the mirror, and he can watch the "rainbow reflections" it creates in the room.

The sweet video of Juno in "his happy place" has generated over 810,000 views on TikTok since it was posted, and more than 173,000 likes.

Chasing lasers or reflected lights is a common behavior in cats, as it builds on their inherent desire to stalk and pounce on their prey. However, a 2021 study observed whether use of laser pointers could have an adverse effect on a cat's behavior.

Using an online survey, researchers asked how regularly cat owners used lasers to play with their cats, and whether they noticed any abnormal repetitive behaviors. The results showed that of the 618 respondents, just over 45 percent admitted to using laser toys with their cats, and 52 percent said it frustrated their cat as they couldn't physically catch anything.

The results also showed a significant correlation between the amount that a cat plays with laser toys, and the frequency of abnormal repetitive behaviors. For example, cats who often played with lasers were found to regularly chase or stare at things they deemed similar, such as shadows, reflections and lights.

From this, the researchers suggested that further exploration should be carried out to see if there are potential risks from using lasers with cats, as they could lead to the development of compulsive behaviors.

Juno's fixation on the reflections has become an endearing routine for him now, and his owner has continued to share videos of the cat waiting for the sun to reflect on the walls again. At the end of the day, when the sun stops creating the light display across the room, his owner added that "he knows that it will happen again tomorrow at the same time."

Over 800 people have commented on the video to laud Juno's endearing daily ritual, praising the simplicity of his happiness.

One person commented: "He's watching his programs," while another TikTok user wrote: "Showing us how to appreciate the little things."

Unfortunately for Juno, not every day will be sunny, so some people questioned what he does when there's no sunshine.

One commenter asked: "Does he get sad on cloudy days, waiting for the light?" and Juno's owner responded with: "Yes and we had a long winter."

