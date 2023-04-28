Passenger Blocking Woman From Reclining Her Seat on Flight Praised

A man has sparked a debate online about plane etiquette after revealing an unpleasant interaction on a recent four-hour flight.

In the Reddit post, the user named Eric explained that he is 25 years old, and 6 feet, 5 inches tall with long legs.

He wrote that his knees were "crammed into the seat in front." The issue arose when the passenger in front of him decided to recline her seat, "but realized that my knees were preventing her from doing so."

Eric told Newsweek: "I have had issues like this before, but this one was particularly nasty. Usually, there is some way to accommodate, like I can move my legs to the side, but because the seats were particularly tight on this flight, there wasn't much I could do."

Eric said that he usually purchases economy seats "because I have no issue being uncomfortable for a while, especially for shorter flights." He added that he takes care to "never intrude on other people's space around me, although occasionally, with another tall person with wide shoulders, it can be tight."

The female passenger in front became angry with Eric, calling him an a******, "and saying that if I could not fit into a 'normal people' economy plane seat that I should pay extra for an emergency exit seat so that people around me can have more free space."

Eric added that the female passenger did not involve any flight staff: "Flight attendants did not become involved. I suspect that she knew she did not have much of a case, and was understandably frustrated since flying economy can be less than pleasant. In general, flight attendants have been very kind to me and often offer exit-row seats. This was not possible in this case."

Eric does not believe he was in the wrong on this situation. He said: "After looking at the responses on Reddit, no, I don't think I was in the wrong, especially since she was kind of belligerent to begin with.

"My personal opinion is that, in a situation like this, I am comfortable sitting with the tray table up and seat in the upright position for four hours and she is not," Eric added, "so it is on her to spend more money if she wants additional comfort measures. It is not my job to guess ahead of time if the person ahead of me wants to recline or not and spend more money on that basis, even though I don't need it. But, like I said, I want my fellow passengers to be comfortable, and usually this is possible with a little cooperation."

The subject matter proved controversial on Reddit, with one user describing people who recline their seats as "a******". Another wrote: "Reclining is part of the ticket you've paid for. There's extra leg space seats if needed."

Diane Gottsman is a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas specializing in executive leadership and business etiquette training. She told Newsweek: "It's always courteous to consider passengers around you. Most adults will feel cramped with someone reclining the seat in front of them, especially someone with longer legs. Even on a short flight, it's important to consider your fellow passenger."

Gottsman said, despite their extra height, it is not more acceptable for taller people to recline their seats while flying. She added: "It's best to pay extra for a seat with more leg room when possible. It may not always be possible."

In Eric's case, Gottsman said: "With the most pleasant tone of voice, ask if they wouldn't mind bringing up their seat, or request assistance from the flight attendant. You can ask, but sadly there are no guarantees the passenger will be polite or accommodating. It's best to avoid the uncomfortable exchange by purchasing a ticket with extra legroom in advance."

Some users on Reddit wrote that a taller person should pay for extra leg room if they will be preventing the person in front from reclining. One user commented: "I have a bad back and absolutely have to recline my seat when travelling long haul. Being prevented from doing this could take days or more to recover from. Get emergency exit seats so others aren't prevented from getting comfortable."

Gottsman explained that everyone should look after their own comfort on a flight. "A tall person should be aware of what to expect if they book a flight in economy," she said, "It's not a requirement, of course, to pay extra, but it certainly is a convenience. It's similar to buying a pair of shoes in the wrong size and hoping they will not be too uncomfortable.

"You must take into consideration your comfort level when booking your flight," Gottsman added. "Ask the ticket agent if there is a seat available with extra leg room if you were unable to book the seat in advance."

Gottsman offered her top three tips for tall people flying economy:

Always factor in fees for extra leg room in your travel budget. It's worth it for your comfort.

Be realistic. Book flights with shorter flight times and consider layovers so you have time to walk around and stretch your legs.

Dress comfortably so your clothing is not restrictive, but definitely keep your legs in your own seating area.

Gottsman also gave her top three tips for being seated near a tall person on a flight:

Be respectful and understanding of people who have challenges of any kind.

Be aware of people seated around you, and certainly behind you.

If you want to recline your seat, take into consideration the person's size and leg space and if they are using their tray table.

