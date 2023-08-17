Sports

Red Lobster Offers Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Deal After Menu Furor

A day after Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, decried that restaurant Red Lobster did not have her favorite dish any more, the seafood specialists have told Newsweek that they have a great offer for the Mahomes to "make it up to her."

Former professional women's soccer player Brittany had taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bemoan that she could no longer order coconut shrimp, as she looked to have one of her favorite foods dished up for her meal.

Mahomes decided to contact the restaurant chain via the social media site, writing on X: "Red lobster really got rid of their coconut shrimp in case anyone was wondering..."

Mahomes' husband, Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick, was quick to respond as he saw the funny side to his wife's post.

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, winner of Best Athlete, Men's Sports, attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Red Lobster replied to Brittany's post on X after she decried that the restaurant removed her favorite dish. Getty Images

He replied with three laughing emojis before the official account for Red Lobster gave their answer to Mahomes' question on X.

The restaurant wrote back: "Brittany, we think you're shrimply the best and we're sorry you didn't get your coconut shrimp! It's still on the menu so don't worry. Shoot us a DM to coordinate getting your fill!"

They have now doubled down on that offer in a statement to Newsweek in which they asked Mahomes to get in touch to "get their fill" of the shrimp-based dish that she was worrying had been removed from the menu.

Red Lobster
Red Lobster restaurants have made an offer to Brittany Mahomes after she bemoaned that she couldn't get her favorite dish. A Red Lobster restaurant in Times Square in New York is seen on Saturday, December 8, 2012 Getty Images

Jeffrey Matray, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Red Lobster said: "Our Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp continues to be a wildly popular item with our guests.

"We're so happy to hear Brittany is a fan and we're sorry that she was unable to get them this time. We'd love to make it up to her and Patrick and invite them to reach out so we can be sure they get their fill!"

One person replied to Mahomes' post on X, saying that she was pleased that the dish was still available, even if Mahomes had not been able to find it to order at the time.

They thanked Mahomes, writing: "Hey, hey @BrittanyLynne They heard You—and Walla Coconut Shrimp is Back by Demand. Love ya Brittany. Ask & ye shall receive. Life is Good."

Red Lobster went from humble beginnings with one outlet that opened in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, to a worldwide chain with restaurants from Malaysia to Mexico, as well as the U.S., of course. As of 2020, it had 719 eateries scattered around the globe.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick or Brittany Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

