Red Lobster Responds After Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Called Them Out

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany got a nasty surprise when she called in at her local Red Lobster to indulge in her favorite dish.

Much to her disappointment, she couldn't find coconut shrimp on the menu and the former professional women's soccer player reached out to the restaurant on social media to share her disappointment.

Red Lobster went from humble beginnings with one outlet that opened in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, to a worldwide chain with restaurants from Malaysia to Mexico, as well as the U.S., of course. As of 2020, it had 719 eateries scattered around the globe.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. The former professional soccer player was aghast at not finding her favorite meal on the menu at Red Lobster. Getty Images

Unable to find her meal of choice, Mahomes posted a message to the restaurant chain on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She wrote: "Red lobster really got rid of their coconut shrimp in case anyone was wondering..."

Mahomes' husband, Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick, was quick to respond as he saw the funny side to his wife's post.

He replied with three laughing emojis before the official account for Red Lobster gave their answer to Mahomes' question on X.

The restaurant wrote back: "Brittany, we think you're shrimply the best and we're sorry you didn't get your coconut shrimp! It's still on the menu so don't worry. Shoot us a DM to coordinate getting your fill!"

While it is unknown whether Mahomes did in fact get her much-desired shrimp, her request was lauded by others who were pleased that the dish was (still) available on the menu.

One person replied to Red Lobster on X: "Hey,hey@BrittanyLynne They heard You—and Walla Coconut Shrimp is Back by Demand. Love ya Brittany. Ask & ye shall receive. Life is Good."

Newsweek has contacted Red Lobster on X for a comment about Mahomes' request.

Mahomes had another brush with creatures from the sea recently, with her posts dividing opinion on social media as she came up close and personal with some dolphins.

While on vacation with their two children, Sterling and Bronze, the Mahomes shared a series of photos with dolphins at a marine theme park.

Holding her daughter in her arms while in the water, a dolphin can be seen swimming up to them.

Mahomes captioned the snaps on Instagram: "Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?"

Read more

She went on to share a number of photos in which she was holding onto the dolphin's dorsal fin as she swam alongside the sea mammal.

In the comments on Instagram, many took Mahomes to task, with one writing: "This is so disappointing and appalling that you are so clueless to the plight of kidnapped and captive animals forced to do this s***."

Another added: "Please educate yourself on dolphins in captivity! It is hell for these beautiful creatures."

It wasn't all negative for Mahomes though, as there were a few messages of support amid the intense criticism she faced.

One supporter wrote: "Jesus Christ everyone she's on vacation! The dolphin is not in her back yard! Calm down!"

While another commented in her defense, saying that Mahomes was giving her children an invaluable lesson, writing: "Oh I so love this!! Teaching Sterling to love the ocean and its inhabitants. Loving that dolphin is precious!!"

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC