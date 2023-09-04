Bride Backed for Banning Sister's Plus-One From Wedding: 'Uninvited'

Finalizing a guest list may be the most-stressful part of wedding planning, especially when family members try to bring an unwanted plus-one.

A bride-to-be has turned to Reddit for advice following a recent row with her sisters whom she refers to as A, 29, and B, 26. The 24-year-old woman wrote that her sisters have grown close to her former friend, who is referred to as Dick, 24.

Explaining why she no longer speaks to him, u/Own_Major_4007 added: "He openly admitted to stealing the money and was laughing at the fact my mum died."

The woman wrote that her mom had become very sick and they knew she was going to pass away, therefore she began saving. In total, she saved around $3,500 for her mother's funeral, but Dick stole it.

However, the poster had no evidence, so the police investigators were unable to do anything when she reported it stolen.

"A few days later my mother passed away. I ended up having to get a loan out for £5,000.00 and ended up getting into debt for it," the poster wrote.

Eventually, Dick admitted the crime, and her sisters were fully aware of the whole situation. Despite this, the woman found out her sister B was still in contact with Dick.

"I found out B was friends with him, not just 'friends' but 'BEST FRIENDS' with him even after knowing what he did. I decided not to speak to them for a few months as I needed time," the poster wrote.

Then the fiancée recently discovered that B wants to bring Dick as a plus-one to her wedding in two weeks.

"When we announced our engagement I did say she could bring anyone as I didn't think she bring Dick at all. I went ballistic and told B that Dick isn't coming to the wedding and he ain't going to be your plus one and if you don't accept that then it means you were uninvited to the wedding as well," she wrote.

The poster added that her fiancée, 38, remained calm but agreed with her soon-to-be wife. However, sister A got involved and said she would not attend the wedding if B wasn't invited.

So far, the post shared on August 29 has racked up more than 5,300 upvotes and internet users are appalled.

'This Situation Could Have Been Handled Differently'

Hilary Sims, a counselor based in the West Midlands, England, told Newsweek: "B does not appear to be able to see this situation from their sister's perspective. This situation hurt their sister when they were already struggling to manage the loss of their mother. The sister who is getting married has said that B can still come to the wedding as long as they don't bring Dick with them."

Sims, the owner of Life Balance Counselling, said: "This situation could have been handled differently if B had spoken to their sister about this on a one-to-one basis earlier, where they could have both explained how they felt.

"If this isn't possible, the sister getting married is within their rights to say who can and can't go to their wedding and if there are any consequences of this decision, they will have to be dealt with at a later date," Sims added. "B also has to try to respect the reasons why their sister doesn't want to have Dick at the wedding. If they can't understand their sister's decision regarding Dick, then they have a choice to make whether they go to the wedding alone or not at all."

Wedding expert Rima Barakeh, the deputy editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek that she advises engaged couples to avoid open-ended invitation wording.

"Be specific about who they are bringing and, if you're inviting someone's partner, use their name as opposed to a plus-one on the invite. I'd always advise against open-ended plus-one invitations as a rule of thumb anyway, as it can lead to people coming to your wedding who you don't know, or who you'd prefer not to be there," Barakeh said.

She added that asking for plus-one names ahead of sending out invitations can ensure that the wedding guest doesn't bring whoever they want.

Barakeh said: "What this does is it specifies who someone is going to be bringing, and wedding etiquette suggests that, if they would like to change who they are bringing, they should contact you to make that request. This allows the conversation around who someone is bringing to your wedding to remain completely transparent throughout the planning process, and means you will always be informed of exactly who is coming to your wedding."

More than 530 internet users have commented on the post, and the top comment alone has over 10,000 upvotes. It read: "No thieves at the wedding seems like a pretty easy rule."

"Especially not ones who laugh about the bride's mom dying. Weddings at meant for loved ones. Dicky ain't it," wrote another.

"Dude already has proven he has a track record for theft. He would 100% help himself to the wedding gifts to feed his addiction," posted a third user.

Newsweek reached out to u/Own_Major_4007 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.