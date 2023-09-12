CCTV Exposes Culprit Behind Bizarre Item on Porch, Internet Not Prepared

It isn't uncommon to see a house with a CCTV camera attached to the front door. After all, the cameras have many benefits such as crime prevention, deterring vandalism and providing camera footage for evidence.

In this case, it was the latter as one curious renter requested to see the footage from the front porch after finding a random slice of pizza in their plant pot.

The culprit has baffled the internet as thousands of users didn't expect to see a squirrel enter the porch with the fast-food item in its mouth.

So far, the Reddit post shared by u/KneemaToad has racked up 23,400 upvotes since it was shared on September 9.

During the viral video, the squirrel can be seen climbing up railings before placing the pizza in the pot and running off.

In animated films it isn't uncommon to see a squirrel nibbling on an acorn, but this nut is actually toxic for them. The omnivorous rodents usually consume a mixture of bird eggs, grain, young nestlings, a variety of nuts and vegetables, according to North American Nature.com.

The online nature resource states "yard squirrels should consume nuts, seeds, fruit, corn, leaves, and fungi to balance their metabolism and stay healthy."

Squirrels pinching pizza slices isn't exactly the "norm," usually they eat from fruit or nut trees. Not only does this provide a nutritional snack for them, but it also provides "exercise and amusement and keeps teeth worn down."

"Other suitable items for squirrels are seashells, antlers, and a clean box of dirt, which will provide trace minerals, help keep teeth worn down, and [provide] exercise," states North American Nature.com.

This isn't the first time a squirrel has been caught on camera tucking into a slice of pizza. In fact, there is a subreddit dedicated to the unusual sighting known as u/SquirrelsEatingPizza.

So far, over 700 users have commented on the viral video and some have shared their experiences.

One user said: "When I briefly managed a Domino's, we had to be concerned about squirrels that ripped open bags of trash to get at fermented dough and other food-related trash. They would gorge themselves."

One comment with 3,400 likes said: "Feed a squirrel a slice of pizza and he eats for a day. Teach a squirrel how to grow a pizza plant and he eats for life and probably becomes a billionaire."

Others have branded the clip as "adorable" and "a peace offering".

Another joked: "Here human, you looked like someone who'd like a pizza."

