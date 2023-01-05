Man Refusing To Share Underwear With Pregnant Wife Sparks Fierce Debate

A post about a woman wanting to share her husband's underwear has sparked a debate online.

Redditor u/StealerOfUnderwear titled the post: "AITA [am I the a******] for borrowing my husband's underwear?" on January 3.

It has since received a lot of traction, racking up 13,800 upvotes and more than 6,000 comments.

Many users have backed the pregnant wife, 28, and questioned why her husband isn't willing to share.

Newsweek spoke to Susan Leigh, a marriage therapist, who stated there is no need to be alarmed if your partner likes to keep some things such as underwear personal to themselves.

"Some people like to keep certain things private, personal to themselves, even in a relationship. It may be that they like to have a quiet 20 minutes when they first arrive home or prefer to use the bathroom alone. Underwear can come into this mindset too," said Leigh, the author of 101 Days of Inspiration.



She added: "Even though their personal parts have come into contact with each other on several occasions, they may view their underwear as a 'no go' area."

Explaining her story, the wife states she is seven to eight months pregnant and her underwear no longer fits. She said it has left her with small cuts and a friction burn rash.

Recently, she tried on her 29-year-old husband's boxers and refers to them as the "most comfortable thing" she had ever tried on in her life. So she asked him if she could wear them until the baby arrives.

She wrote: "He seemed a bit weirded out but said it was okay."

A few days later, the woman states he changed his mind as she was wearing his best-quality underwear.

She wrote: "I apologized and said I just picked the pair off the top just like I did the other times, but he was upset, and said I wasn't allowed to borrow his underwear anymore."

Leigh told Newsweek: "For some, sharing everything is a fundamental part of their relationship, and wearing each other's underwear can be sexy and fun, but if your partner's disinclined to share and other areas of your relationship are fine, why worry unduly? Just buy yourself some comfy pants until you're ready to return to your own sassy knickers!"

Thousands of people have commented on the post which has racked up over 13,500 upvotes. And the top comment alone has received 24,400 upvotes, it said: "Just keep the new ones you brought for yourself."

Another user said: "Step 1. Buy bamboo underwear Step 2. Put your name on them. Step 3. When you don't need them anymore, ask your husband if he wants them. NTA [not the a******], but sharing underwear is strange imo [in my opinion]."

The post has caused a stir online and there was a lot of speculation from other Redditors who said perhaps he doesn't find her "sexy" in his pants or was worried they may get ruined.

But u/StealerOfUnderwear has revealed the real reason in the comments, she said: "The reason he doesn't want me to use his underwear ... is ... he is scared I'll forget to do laundry and he'll run out of clean underwear and have to do laundry himself."

Another user wrote: "Can't believe all the top comments are about underwear and not about the fact that she does everything and he's terrified of doing laundry."

Speaking from experience, one user said: "NTA. During my last month of pregnancy, I finally got a big ole belly and my underwear didn't fit so you know what I did? I wore my husband's boxers. They were so comfy and stretchy. He didn't care one bit just as long as I was comfortable while carrying our child. You should've kept the apology pair for yourself so you'd be comfortable."

Newsweek reached out to u/StealerOfUnderwear for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.