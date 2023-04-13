Dad-of-Three Sparks Outrage for Admitting He Doesn't Love Elder Daughter

A dad-of-three has left the internet feeling furious after admitting he doesn't love his elder daughter.

In a viral Reddit post, u/Elegant-Strategy8309/ begins by telling others he "wasn't happy" when he found out he was going to be a father at 20.

Now, aged 34, he has openly admitted that he loves his two-year-old daughter more than his teenager Sadie, 13. However, he has continued to support her financially and spends time with her every other weekend.

But his feelings about her might be evident as his half-sister has recently called him out for treating Sadie differently than his other daughter.

The dad shared some background information about Sadie and her mom, Clara, his girlfriend over a decade ago. He mentions he speaks to Sadie daily, spends every holiday with her, and attends school events.

"But if I'm honest, I don't feel like I love her and I know that makes me the AH [a******]. I care about her, but I don't miss her when she is not with me and I don't feel the need to see her."

He then talks about his wife, Anna, who he met six years ago, and describes it as "love at first sight." She is the mother of his son, four, and his other daughter.

"With my younger kids it was completely different for me, I loved since the first moment I knew they existed and that love grows every day since they were born," he wrote.

In this case, the dad mostly speaks about his completely different bond with his daughters. He refers to his youngest as a "daddy's girl" who follows him around their home and often asks for affection which he is happy to give.

But he never did that with Sadie, as pointed out by his half-sister who recently spent a few nights at his family home.

"Before leaving she got in a fight with me, saying that I coddle my 2yo way too much and how horrible I am for not doing that for Sadie too," he wrote.

"I told her that while I'm not a good father for Sadie, even if I'm and always was present in her life, it doesn't mean that I shouldn't love my youngest daughter," he wrote.

Favoritism Can Lead to Poor Mental Health

Caroline Rowett, a parenting expert, spoke to Newsweek about the post, which has 6,600 upvotes. She said there are "no benefits" for a family where parents show favoritism.

"While it is a horrible situation for the children, it will likely create an unpleasant time for the parents too. The immediate consequences may manifest in more challenging behaviour as the non-favored child tries to win their parent's favour.

"They may try to gain this through connection-seeking behavior such as constant talking, demanding attention or tantrums. Teens and older children's unhappiness may result in rudeness, defiance or aggression. Perceived or observed favoritism is also likely to play out in a problematic sibling relationship with more hostility, bickering, and rivalry and less warmth and mutual support," she said.

Rowett, of Caroline Rowett Parenting Coaching in London, explained that favoritism can damage children's self-worth.

She said: "There are fewer studies on adults about differential sibling treatment, they do show a non-favored child has decreased psychological well-being compared with a favored child.

"The non-favored child is also not the only one negatively impacted. The favored child is often resented and picked on by their siblings when the parent is not around to protect them, and they, too, miss out on a close sibling bond. The favored child may struggle with relationships and have difficulty overcoming rejection or failure."

The least-favored child may struggle when forming adult relationships as they grow up, according to Rowett.

"The sense that they can fall out of favor may lead to perfectionism and anxiety as they work to maintain their status with their parent. Interestingly, studies have found higher levels of depression in both the perceived favorite and non-favorite in adulthood, where maternal differential treatment was high," she told Newsweek.

'She Didn't Ask to Be Born'

The post has received 3,000 comments since it was shared on April 10 and the top comment alone has 21,700 upvotes.

It said: "Yes, YTA for giving unequal treatment among your children. In my eyes, I see that Sadie is inconvenient for you and meddles with your "perfect" family. She didn't ask to be born and she clearly feels your cold nature towards her. The pain [of feeling] rejected by her own father will damage her for life. You may be there monetarily or in body, but you aren't giving her love, something that cannot be bought. Do better and be [fairer]."

"This post reflects the reality: as a parent, you have so much influence over your children's mental health. Sadie will carry these feelings for the rest of her life," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to u/Elegant-Strategy8309 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.