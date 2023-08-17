A man has taken to Reddit for advice after a row developed between him and his wife as she has not worked since suffering from a mental breakdown in 2018.

Redditor u/Many_Bunch_6678 explained that he is now the sole provider and that he often picks up 18-hour shifts to keep up with living expenses.

The post titled: "AITA (Am I The A******) for telling my wife it is time she went back to work?" It has racked up over 18,000 upvotes since it was shared on August 14 and many Redditors are urging the man to reevaluate his life.

The husband explained that his wife goes to therapy regularly and during the pandemic the couple went to marriage counseling.

He said that his wife thought he was pushing her too hard to go back to work before [she] and her therapist thought she was ready. He continued that he had tried to explain on many occasions that was not what he intended, but that in real terms, she needed to work so they could keep up with living expenses and retirement contributions

He said he works around 84 hours a week and in the comments, he told one user he is "happy" if he gets four hours sleep per night.

Recently, the couple got into an argument over the situation that left the wife in tears..

He wrote: "She started to cry, telling me she does not like being this way either and I am belittling her due to her suffering from mental health issues.

"I replied saying 'I do not intend to belittle you or not take your issues seriously. [The] problem is I am running myself ragged, and what happens if I have a mental break? Do you think I will have the luxury of not working? No, I will have to push through my demons.'"

During the row, the woman said her therapist "warned her this would happen sooner or later" and accused her partner of manipulating her into doing something she was not ready to take on.

"This is when I really lost it and just let it all out.[...]I told her she insults me for thinking what I am doing is manipulation. I told her I am working these extra shifts so she can be home.

He went on to say that he complained that she had not made any effort to improve herself or learn new skills during this period. He highlighted her poor cooking and that he was sick of coming home after 12- or 18-hour shifts to face takeouts for dinner.

The Redditor has since edited the lengthy post with an update. He has decided to follow users' suggestions and seek legal advice to see what options were available to him.

He said: "I am young, I should be enjoying my life I am not even 30 yet, as my friend said. I [have] aged so much in these last five years, it is scary. My friend showed me pictures from before all this happened. I want to go back to the person I was then."

Previously, one study revealed some unhappy couples stay together because they fear the other person won't be able to cope without them.

Newsweek reached out to Dr Becky Spelman, a psychologist and founder of the Private Therapy Clinic in London, U.K., who explained that rushing someone back to work could lead to negative consequences for their mental health.

Speaking about the viral Reddit, she said: "It seems like the wife has been dealing with mental health issues since her breakdown in 2018, and she has been receiving therapy to address these concerns. It's crucial to respect her and her therapist's judgment on when she is ready to return to work."

However, Spelman also told Newsweek that "burning himself out may not only affect his mental health, but also hinder his ability to support his wife in the long run." She described mental-health issues as complex and said, "recovery is a personal journey."

However, some Reddit users weren't as forgiving and more than 4,000 users have commented on the post. Many of whom have sided with the husband.

One comment had 29,400 upvotes, it said: "NTA (Not The A******). You sound like you are almost at the end of your tether. 12-18-hour workdays are not sustainable for you, and it sounds like she is doing f*** all around the house.

"Certainly she's not cooking. Therapy or not, for the past five years she has basically lived a lifestyle where she gets to relax as much as she wants and it's all subsidized by you. You have my sympathy for that. But let's be clear what your options are here. You cannot force her to work, either in the paid workforce, or keeping house for you.

"You can ask, but you cannot force her. All you can do is decide whether you're prepared to live with someone who does not pull their weight in this relationship. If you decide you cannot, then you tell her that (not as a threat, not as an ultimatum—simply stating a fact), and you find yourself a lawyer."

"She's been enabled for years. She won't like it if someone offers her actual, productive help," explained a Redditor.

Another person said: "NTA. As someone who struggles with depression and anxiety, this situation is excessive. I know that everyone's struggles are different, but if she is unable to even think about any return to work in 5 years, she is either acting worse than she is so she can keep being lazy, or she needs to apply for disability or something.

"Surely some easy-going, part-time work could help her recover. It's not like you're telling her to get a fast-paced, full-time position immediately. Just any progress. What she expects you to do to keep going is not fair."

