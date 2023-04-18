Deciding what to call a new baby isn't easy, especially when there are so many names to choose from. But one family has made the process simpler for the first boy of each generation by giving them the same name.

However, one father-to-be plans on breaking the family tradition, as having the same name as nine other family members caused him "complications" while growing up.

In a viral Reddit post on the forum's popular r/AmITheA**hole subreddit, James Lawrence, who goes by u/Sure_Swan3508, has explained he has no intention of giving his son the name James. But this decision hasn't gone down well with his parents, who have stated they are "hurt" by his choice.

So far, the post has had 9,300 upvotes since it was shared on April 15 and many people have backed Lawrence.

Explaining his story, he wrote: "My wife and I are expecting a son. We already decided we would not be continuing the [naming] tradition. I never wanted to continue it. Having the same name as so many living family members has been the biggest pain in my a** and I am the same age as one of my cousins. We grew up 5 minutes from each other and went to the same schools. When I tell you it brought so many complications into my life, I am not exaggerating."

Lawrence states his parents were delighted when they found out he was going to father a boy, but their joy soon turned sour.

"I told them the tradition as far as my side of the family is concerned has ended and I will not encourage it to be continued by my children in the future, but of course, it is up to them ultimately. My parents did not like it and started asking what we did plan to name our son. We told them they would find out in time and he would be born before we announce his name," he said.

In August 2022, YouGov America surveyed 1,000 U.S. adult citizens and the results found one in four people (27%) say their first name comes from a family member.

Lawrence states his parents have unsuccessfully tried to guilt-trip his wife into changing her mind. Their attempt led to an argument about the tradition.

He concluded the post: "I put my foot down recently and told them some traditions need to end and they do not need to tell us what they think of that because we do not care and we will not change our minds based on what they believe or want.

"My parents told me I was being callously dismissive seeing as they themselves love the tradition and always believed I would love it one day too. I told them they believed that because they never listened to me. But they need to accept it. My parents stormed off and told me I need to grow up and realize I have a childish hatred for the tradition."

Sally Baker, a senior therapist and clinical supervisor, backs Lawrence. She told Newsweek it is "sometimes important to break with old family traditions that are often based on outdated values and beliefs."

She said: "The naming of his first son is his concern and his concern alone. The baby needs to have a name chosen by his parents that is aligned with their current values and beliefs."

Baker, founder of website Working on the Body, told Newsweek it is important for expectant parents to trust their judgment.

"Asserting his opinion about the name of his child helps to create a sense of ownership and pride in his ability to set his own course and determine how he wants to raise his family," she said.

"He is drawing a line in the sand and establishing healthy boundaries with his parents that have unrealistic expectations. They are bound to be disappointed in his decision but his arguments against continuing the naming of his son are reasonable and practical," Baker said.

So far, Lawrence's post has received more than 1,000 comments and the top comment alone has 12,200 upvotes.

It said: "No offense but your parents are pretty narcissistic and childish themselves. I would've freaked out on them by now. Congrats on the baby. I hope they love their name!"

"I hope you don't mind me saying this, but that tradition is weird, and your parents are weird for liking it," said another.

In the comments, the OP states: "I hate the tradition. It's why you have a bunch of grown men with the same name in the same family and why there have been many incidents of us getting the wrong thing sent to us, or in the case of school, having the wrong report card sent home, etc."

One user's comment received 40 downvotes. It said: "James Lawrence is such a cool name."

