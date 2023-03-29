Internet Furious That Man Won't Treat Wife Like a Princess

A mom's reason for acting like a princess has been praised by the internet. However, her husband refuses to entertain her behavior as he finds it "off-putting."

His viral Reddit post has racked up 20,900 upvotes, but all for the wrong reasons. The husband has been criticized by other users who have backed his wife.

User Efficient_Expert_686 explained that his wife has been "eerily" acting like a child for several months when playing with their daughter. However, she has continued to stay in character, even when their child isn't around.

A stock image of a mother and daughter with princess accessories. A mom has been praised for acting like a princess by Reddit users. iStock / Getty Images

About a recent event, the man wrote: "Our daughter wanted a mini pizza and so she asked me to make her one. I was, and then my wife said me too because I'm a princess too. I told her no, you're an adult not a princess. I'll make you one, but you're an adult.

"She laughed nervously and said ok, never mind. Our daughter heard and said, 'dad mom is a princess too.' I just said hmm hmm, agreeing; but I didn't want to have to explain to her. I did feel bad because my wife changed out of her princess clothes too, but I don't know whether this whole ordeal makes me an a******."

'This Type of Behavior Is Unsettling for Other Adults'

Parenting expert Lesley McGregor and psychotherapist Natasha Page told Newsweek about their differing views of the post.

McGregor works for StellKey, an app that aims to "help families work together." She said: "While it is fun to play pretend with children, an adult shouldn't role-play to such an extent as to make other adults or even other children feel uncomfortable.

"The 'uncomfortable' threshold is subjective but, in this case, the wife senses that the husband finds it strange," added McGregor. "The husband is uncomfortable as he is suddenly unsure whether he's talking to an adult or a child and, more importantly, whether he's actually talking to his wife or not."

McGregor said that it cannot be a "joke" she is playing on him. She has been acting like a child for months and most likely knows her husband finds it "weird."

McGregor added: "It sounds like perhaps she lacked a happy childhood herself and is now trying to make up for it, or she feels that she gets more attention from her husband this way.

"Whatever the reason, prolonging this type of behavior is unsettling for other adults and confusing for children. Probably the husband should discuss this with the wife and see what is really driving the behavior. If the behavior continues, maybe they should seek professional help," she added.

There Are Many Benefits to Playtime, According to Expert

Page, the founder of My Little Therapy Box, told Newsweek it is "lovely" that the wife is able to embrace her "inner child".

Page said: "It is healthy for adults to have time to play. The benefits this will bring to her daughter are enormous as young children thrive on play. It aids their development socially, develops trust, helps the brain function, and stimulates the mind.

"Play is crucial for development, but it's beneficial for people of all ages. It can help build bonds with one another. It can reduce stress, increase happiness, and help us connect with others."

Page said that play doesn't come "easily" to all people, perhaps due to their own "lack of play in their childhood." She added that early childhood experiences or trauma can prevent parents from engaging in playful activities.

The post has received a lot of traction online, and more than 6,000 Reddit users have commented since it was shared on March 27.

The top comment has 101,000 upvotes and read: "The only correct 'no' response to 'I'm a princess too' was 'No you're not, you're a queen.'"

"Your wife is investing herself in your daughter's imaginary play. Do you actually think your wife is delusional? Do you think she really didn't know whether or not she is a princess? Seriously, pull your head out, of course, she doesn't really think she's a princess. Fostering imagination has so many growth benefits which will help your daughter as she grows," wrote another user.

Newsweek reached out to u/Efficient_Expert_686 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.