Neighbor's Reason for Exposing Woman's Affair Splits Views-'Regret Nothing'

When living in an apartment, it is important to keep the noise down after a certain time, especially if you are up to no good. However, one neighbor has learned this the hard way after disturbing another resident's sleep for months.

In a viral Reddit post titled "I exposed an affair because it was affecting my sleep," u/IonicRes explained he has had issues with a 40-year-old woman who lives upstairs for some time. He states she often parties on a Monday night and is "living like a teenager."

He said: "I tried to talk to her like a normal person about my concerns but she doesn't care and I've had to get the association involved to stop the parties. I hate her."

This resentment fueled his recent actions. The man wrote: "I regret nothing" and explained the situation. He said a man turns up at "odd hours" at his neighbor's house and the visits tend to end up in the bedroom.

Stock image of a man covering his ears, protecting himself from noise. A man on Reddit has explained he is sleeping better after exposing a neighbor's affair. iStock/Getty Images Plus/nicoletaionescu

"They have sex very loudly (I can hear a lot) and it wakes me up/prevents me from sleeping. How do I know it's an affair? He's never spent the night," he wrote.

Recently, he decided to take matters into his own hands and found out the man's name by entering his vehicle license plate into a public records website. He paid to find out who the owner was before extensively searching social media to find him and his wife's profile.

He said he informed the wife by saying: "Your husband has been having an affair for 4 months, he does it after work." He wrote: "It doesn't take much more than that, and ya I didn't want to implicate myself."

The man concludes the post by pointing out he hasn't seen the man for a few weeks and that he is "sleeping really nicely."

Why Is Sleep Important?

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises adults sleep for seven or more hours per night.

Sleep specialist and therapist Denise Lordache told Newsweek: "Sleep is a crucial part of everyday life. Sleep isn't just a passive state of rest; it's a dynamic journey that the body embarks on every night."

Lordache, the founder of JoySpace Therapy, in London, U.K., discussed why a decent night's sleep is important.

"It's essential that adults get enough shut-eye for a multitude of (important!) reasons, such as rest and rejuvenation, muscle growth, tissue repair, cognitive function, hormone re-balance, and overall health," she told Newsweek.

How Poor Sleep Can Affect Your Mood

Lack of sleep can have detrimental effects on one's emotional well-being, according to Lordache. She explained how someone might feel after sleeping less than needed:

Forgetful

Moody

Irritable

Stressed

Impaired concentration and creativity

Emotional

She told Newsweek: "Chronic sleep loss (i.e. consistently sleeping less than needed) is a risk factor for anxiety or depression—mental health conditions which may then escalate. In turn, these conditions may cause further sleep disruption, creating an ongoing negative cycle.

"Constantly missing out on the recommended seven to nine hours sleep can impact your health, increasing the risk of weight gain, poor immune function, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, low sex drive, and poor balance and coordination."

So far, the post boasts 53,000 upvotes since it was shared on August 15. And more than 2,000 users have shared their thoughts on the situation.

One comment with 6,900 upvotes said: "You did the wife a favor."

"Never mess with a resourceful person's sleep, and don't be a piece of scum who cheats!" praised another.

However, some users are far from impressed and suggested he should have minded his own business.

"You're an a******, clearly you f***** her s*** up because you don't like her, and that's fine. Have you ever thought about becoming a PI? 🕵️‍♀️ She's also an a****** for being loud at night but some people work the night shift, what do you want them to do, ALWAYS be quiet when they aren't at work?" said another.

Newsweek reached out to u/IonicRes for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Has infidelity broken your trust in your partner? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.