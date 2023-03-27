Fury as Parent Refuses to Pay for Books Purchased by Nanny: 'Her Finances'

A single parent has outraged the internet after explaining why they refused to pay their daughter's nanny for 35 books.

In a viral Reddit post, u/forresster7 explained they have a nanny called Tessa, 22, who helps out with their autistic daughter Ruby, 12. The original poster (OP) wrote that they have a great bond, and Tessa often buys books from thrift stores for Ruby, who then repays her using her allowance money.

Recently, Tessa texted Ruby to see if she wanted any more books while on holiday. The schoolgirl agreed but was later shocked when presented with the cost. It turns out Tessa had gone over Ruby's budget, and her parent wasn't willing to reimburse the $50.

In a 2018 survey of 64 nannies at Nannypalooza East conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, respondents said that 52 percent of families had paid for their training. Just under a third (31 percent) of families would front the costs of training, and only 17 percent would not pay for it.

The poster on Reddit wrote: "Ruby doesn't have this much money and told Tessa. Tessa then asked me if I would cover the cost. I said no as Tessa had never asked me about buying Ruby the books, nor was I aware of the conversation between the two of them. Tessa got upset and I asked Ruby to show me the text which made no mention of price, or even the amount of books she was buying. Tessa only said that she found 'some' books for Ruby.

"Ruby is on the autism spectrum and does not read between the lines. You have to be very literal with her," the parent added.

Usually, Tessa buys only one or two books, so the parent was shocked that she didn't clarify the price before purchasing from the thrift store.

So far, the post has received 12,100 upvotes, and the parent has edited the text twice since posting on March 24.

The first edit was to clarify $50 "will not make or break the bank," but it is an unexpected expense. The day after, the poster added more to the text to explain Ruby is entitled to benefits from the state, including care. So, Tessa's wages aren't funded by the parent.

The third and final update will delight Reddit users who are invested in the scenario as it stated that the parent has paid Tessa. They have also had a clear conversation to ensure it won't happen again.

The poster explained: "I have also talked to Ruby and we agreed that I would hold onto the books and she would pay me for them as she wishes. It's important to me that Ruby learns how to handle her finances appropriately, and we have decided that she will get two new books every week (she reads very quickly).

"After reading through your perspectives on the matter, I agree that it is better, in the long run, to lose the money and salvage the relationship between the three of us, and had not considered all the implications of doing otherwise. Lesson learned!"

'She Is Lucky to Have a Parent Who Is Agile'

Ruth E. Freeman, president, and founder of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek her thoughts on the situation.

Freeman said: "There are several positive aspects to this story, including both that the parent wants Ruby to learn to manage her money and that Ruby has a devoted caregiver who tunes into Ruby's genuine interests.

"Nannies are much more than employees. When things go well, children make meaningful relationships with them that can influence the child for a lifetime. Especially since Ruby is not a neurotypical child, satisfying positive relationships will not necessarily be easy for her, so this nanny-child connection here is particularly important.

"The good news is that the parent was able to take feedback and change their course. Sure, the nanny, Tessa, should have negotiated this expense with the parent in advance but, as a college student, Tessa is also learning about life," Freeman added.

"When those in our employees make a mistake, we may want to start with, 'Going forward please handle things this way...' and describe the preferred action. The parent is also staying true to her plan to help Ruby learn money management by allowing her to access the books gradually.

"Ruby is now reunited with her positive caregiver and gaining some skills at the same time," Freeman said. "She is lucky to have a parent who is agile enough to learn and grow and to have a caregiver who sees Ruby well and responds to her interests. There's no such thing as a perfect parent, but children are lucky when parents are willing to be lifelong learners about what kids need and about what's most important. That is the very best any of us can do."

'You're Stingy'

Reddit users have had a slightly different reaction to the parenting expert. The top comment, with 47,800 upvotes, read: "Sometimes it's better to salvage an important relationship than to be right. Pay for the books. Let Tessa know that you can't do so in the future, though, without talking about it. Tell her how much you appreciate her thoughtfulness, now and always."

Another added: "You're stingy. You're blessed with a very thoughtful nanny who thinks of your child even when she's not at work. There was a misunderstanding about the cost. All you had to do to behave decently was pay her but ask her to please confirm amounts with Ruby in the future and that if it happens again you won't be able to pay for it."

Another posted: "The book hunting actually costs far far far more than $50. This was an employee giving you free labor to do a special service for the daughter."

Newsweek reached out to u/forresster7 for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.