Parents Backed for Kicking Married Son Out After They 'Found Out the Truth'

It's not uncommon for couples to spend time away from each other after a heated argument. Often a spouse may move back in with their parents until things have cooled down. However one son has been kicked out by his parents after they discovered why he is no longer welcome in the marital home.

In a viral Reddit post, u/Just-Airport-774 described how they recently found out the real reason behind their son's unexpected stay.

The parent explained that the son's partner is pregnant for the first time and is currently on bed rest as the placenta is attached low in the uterus. This medical condition is known as placenta praevia.

A stock image of a man walking while wheeling a suitcase and an inset of a pregnant woman crying in hospital. A parent has turned to the internet after finding out his son hasn't been faithful to his pregnant wife. EvgeniyShkolenko / thebigland88/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"It would be dangerous for her to have sex. So my a****** son decided that he should cheat. She found out and kicked him out of the house. He came to stay with us because 'she was having crazy pregnancy hormones'," explained the Redditor.

When the poster's wife "found out the truth," u/Just-Airport-774 wrote, "I [was] very upset. When he got home from work I told him he needed to get out of my house. He wasn't someone I wanted to associate with at the moment and it would be best if he wasn't near me."

According to research, sexual desire levels are higher in men than women throughout pregnancy.

Newsweek discussed the post that has 22,000 upvotes with Beverly Hills psychiatrist Carole Lieberman.

Lieberman said: "We can all agree that the son did something terribly wrong—morally and emotionally. In fact, you need to find out who the woman is who he slept with to discover if it was just a random one-night stand or an old girlfriend who he hasn't gotten over. If it was a woman he still has feelings for, this is an even worse sign for his marriage.

"Either way you need to find out if he wore a condom or if he could have made another baby. He needs to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, too.

"Unfortunately, it is not that uncommon for men to cheat when their wife is pregnant. This is because they feel jealous that she is focusing her love and attention on the baby instead of them. It is also because she is becoming a 'mother', which unconsciously makes him think of his own mother—which is a taboo.

"Your daughter in law's health and the health of their baby should be the focus now. She needs to be protected from stress. So, not hearing from your son at all will worry her that her baby will have no father. His calling or texting her will only result in an argument. But, he can and should send her flowers and other gifts every few days with notes that say, "I love you" and "I am so sorry."

The son in the Reddit post was told to "get out" of his parents' home even though his mom was willing to let him stay.

"[My wife said] I should just give them a chance to work things out. I can't even look at him. I don't want such a stupid boy in my house. My wife and I are still fighting about it but I am willing to die on this hill," wrote u/Just-Airport-774.

Other users couldn't agree more with the parent and more than 1,500 people have commented on the post.

One comment, with 30,200 upvotes, said: "NTA—never TA for such integrity. Your son most definitely is and (I suspect) his enabling mommy is as well. Kudos to you for doing the right thing."

"Yeah, SHE'S the one with "crazy hormones," and HE'S not being driven by hormones AT ALL, he's just ,,, desperate for sex? Definitely, OP is NTA here," backed another.

"Yup, red flag that wife doesn't consider cheating all that bad. Maybe OP should check her phone and social media," suggested another person.

Newsweek reached out to u/Just-Airport-774 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.