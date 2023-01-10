'Unprofessional' Server Backed for Causing Co-Worker to Lose $500 Tip

A college student has caused a stir in the workplace, leaving them feeling uneasy about returning. In a viral Reddit post, the restaurant server has been accused of costing a co-worker a $500 tip.

But the hefty tip was only applicable to u/Opossum-38-Red as it was coming out of their parents' pockets.

Newsweek reached out to Jason Feemster, an expert in the hospitality industry who highlighted the importance of tipping fairly.

The original poster (OP) began the post by explaining that their parents and other family members are regular diners at the restaurant. And they are known for tipping the OP "extremely well" just because they are family.

The manager was aware of the $100 tip received and didn't have an issue with it. But he has recently been replaced by a substitute manager referred to as Barb.

The OP said: "Barb is very strict and follows the rules. Barb has been here for 2 weeks and has seen my parents twice and she asked me the second time [who they are]. When I told her it was my parents she made a weird face. I should also note I have a co-worker named Tina who hates that I serve my parents and get a huge tip. She was always complaining to my old manager but he never cared."

Feemster, the owner of an online resource to assist restaurant owners, Point of Sale, exclusively spoke to Newsweek about the post.

He said: "While it is certainly generous for families to overtip in appreciation for good service, it is important to remember that all customers should be treated equally and with respect. It is not fair for one server to receive significantly larger tips than others, as it can create resentment and conflict among coworkers. It is important for servers to treat all customers with the same level of care and attention, regardless of whether they are family or not."

Some restaurant servers heavily rely on tips to get by. In Arkansas, hospitality workers pick up $2.63 per hour. But with a tip, they earn roughly $11 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Whereas the hourly rate in Arizona and Colorado is just shy of $11 before tips.

The OP hasn't given the location of the workplace, but it's clear tips are important to the staff. More recently, the OP told a co-worker about a "huge tip" that was going to be made by their family as a birthday present.

"I was talking about this all week and talking about how I knew I was getting $500 as a tip because it's my birthday soon. The hostesses know them as well and go to sit them in my section.

"Barb immediately intercepts this and tells the hostess to sit them in Tina's section," the OP wrote.

The poster explains it wasn't just their parents but the extended family too - all of whom were excited to be served by the student.

Explaining the shift, the OP wrote: "I ask Barb if I can serve my family and she says she is sick of me being unprofessional and I am hogging the tips away from the other servers who deserve it as well. Tina sees this and is very happy. My family gets sat in her section however my dad asks if I can serve them but Barb says 'OP has some other responsibilities to tend to and wouldn't be able to give you her full attention' My parents are confused and I shrug behind my manager."

In the end, the family spent $350 dining in the restaurant and left Tina a $65 tip.

"My parents leave and after the restaurant closes Tina corners me and screams at me that I cost her $500. Barb steps in and accuses me of telling my parents not to tip Tina. I try to explain this was a present and Barb scoffs and calls me a liar."

Over 2,000 people have commented on the post since it was shared on January 8.

The top comment has received 19,600 upvotes, it said: "But... but... but they DID tip Tina?? It's obvious that they tip you better because you're family, why the heck would Tina expect to be treated the same? NTA [not the a******].

"OP also needs to learn to not talk [about] finances with others. There was zero reason for people to know how many OP was expecting to receive from serving their family. Of course, it's going to cause issues with other employees who rely on tips to get by," commented another.

Another said: "So there's a saying here that wealth shouldn't be flaunted, and this is exactly why. I get your excitement, but from now on, if you really have to share your excitement, do it to people you absolutely trust, and who would share your excitement and wish you the best, not colleagues with questionable relationships. 65 bucks is also a pretty generous tip. You're NTA."

Newsweek reached out to u/Opossum-38-Red/ for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

