Woman Dumping Her Fiancé for Boyfriend in Front of His Parents Backed

A young woman who was in a polyamorous relationship has been applauded online for leaving her fiancé for her boyfriend in a viral Reddit post.

Redditor u/Low_Field_2895 said up until six months ago, the 25-year-old was in a monogamous relationship with her fiancé, 28. Initially, he asked if they could sleep with other people. Then, three months later, he asked to be in a polyamorous relationship, whereby the couple has romantic relationships with other people too.

She agreed and eventually entered into a relationship with someone from her gym while her fiancé became involved with a coworker. The Redditor said she began to prefer her new boyfriend as he showed more affection than her partner of four years ever did.

A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology looked at data from a nationally representative sample of 3,438 single adults in the U.S. from various backgrounds. Researchers found one in nine (10.7 percent) have been polyamorous at some point in their lives.

Natasha Ivanovic, an intimacy expert, spoke to Newsweek about the Reddit post that has received 14,700 upvotes.

Difference Between Open Relationships and Polyamory

Initially, the Redditor's fiancé asked for an open relationship. This means they agreed to see other people outside of the relationship.

"Open relationships differ from swinging, in which partners have sex with other people at parties and where the relationships are purely sexual," according to Anabelle Bernard Fournier, a researcher of sexual and reproductive health.

Fournier wrote an article for the mental health resource site Very Well Mind that highlights the differences between the two non-traditional relationships. The researcher pointed out that the connections made in open relationships may be emotional attachments too.

Polyamory is different from these, as it means the partners have agreed to pursue "more than one committed relationship at a time," states Fournier.

Potential Problems

Fournier states jealousy can arise in an open relationship. In the case of the young woman, however, it appears to be quite the opposite. She doesn't seem to mind about her fiancé dating a woman from work as she is very happy with her boyfriend, 26.

Talking about her new lover, she wrote: "He takes me on dates every week, he brings me flowers and food at work. He texts me just to say hi. He's sweet and affectionate."

She compares her boyfriend to her fiancé and states he is "never affectionate" and his "idea of a date" is playing board games or watching TV. She states they are different in bed too and refers to sex with her fiancé as a "chore" more often than not.

"My boyfriend however is very tender, he takes his time and he checks if I'm enjoying it, he cuddles with me after and brings me snacks," she wrote.

The three-month relationship with her boyfriend led the woman to call off the wedding. She told her fiancé she felt unloved.

"I grew up around men that were emotionally unavailable and most women in my family constantly told [me] that men aren't affectionate so I guess I kinda believed it," she said.

She added she wants to break the cycle and be with someone who shows their emotions. The breakup didn't go to plan, however, as his parents were unexpectedly present.

"I wanted to have the conversation with him privately but his mom started talking about the wedding, she had a bunch of flower arrangements, dresses, and venues printed out and she was going to buy a dress tomorrow. I got overwhelmed and ended up telling them the wedding is off," she wrote.

Expert Advice

Ivanovic told Newsweek: "In order to practice ethical non-monogamy, it is important that all involved in a polyamorous relationship are open and honest with each other, and have agreed to the terms of the relationship.

"With the example in this Reddit thread, it's not the polyamory that's the issue, so much as one partner's neglect and mistreatment of another. I wouldn't say that this is in any way a good example of a healthy relationship—polyamorous or otherwise."

What Do the Comments Say?

The post, shared on January 20, has received a lot of traction as 1,400 users have since commented.

The Redditor concluded the post by stating her fiancé "confessed he only wanted to open the relationship because he wanted to sleep with his coworker without being a cheater."

One comment that received 5,100 upvotes said: "Him asking for an open relationship seems to be a blessing in disguise. I hope you are able to find a fulfilling relationship."

"Ugh, this fiancé sounds super gross. Seriously, move on from that chapter as quickly as you possibly can!! Even if the relationship doesn't last, at least you now know what you want. Don't settle - the right guy is out there, you just have to find him!... and snacks after sex? Uhhhh, tbh kinda jealous about that ;)," commented another.

