How Worker Ensured Colleague Got $120K Pay Cut Cheered: 'Transfer Approved'

Side hustles are becoming more and more common, especially during the cost of living crisis. But one employee's attempt to earn an extra income has cost him his job.

In a viral Reddit post shared by u/Bob_the_peasant, the user explains how an employee at their workplace had recently made a huge error when applying for another job. Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 400,000 Americans work two full-time jobs.

But this software developer accidentally applied for another job for the same company, meaning it turned into a transfer rather than a side hustle. As a result of this, the man's $240,000 salary was slashed in half.

A stock image of a woman delivering bad news to a male employee. A Reddit post about a man whose salary was slashed in half has gone viral. monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The original poster states the man was "always unavailable, always underperforming." They said it was "obvious" the man had another job as he often called people by the wrong name during meetings.

"Our friend here applied as an external candidate to one of our subsidiaries for a scrum master position. He went through the interview process, they chose to extend him an offer. They were surprised to find out he was already in the system and contacted me about it. I explained that he seemed very distracted and unenthusiastic about his current role and that I fully support his career change if it is what will make him happy. Transfer approved!" said u/Bob_the_peasant.

Four Steps To Start Your Side Hustle

Tim Toterhi, a careers coach at Plotline Leadership in North Carolina, told Newsweek, the "right way" to make money in your spare time. He has provided the following tips:

Keep Commitments: When "on the clock" for your employer fully dedicate yourself to providing service to that organization. This was once as easy as reserving side hustle efforts for weekends. Now, with the rise of remote work, things have become more complicated. Enhanced flexibility makes it easier to cram side hustle actions into both lunch breaks and the daily bookends once reserved for commute time. There's nothing wrong with maximizing your downtime but serving two masters is a tricky affair. Guard Your Time: Running a side hustle can decimate your free time. To ensure you make the most of each minute, be thoughtful about your actions, say "no" to non-value activities, and schedule work in project blocks designed to produce real outcomes. Stay Energized: Your day-job and side hustles should be different enough that you look forward to each. They can be wildly different like a writer launching a product or something related to your profession like a CHRO providing 1-to-1 coaching. Strive for Balance: Some people purposefully keep their side hustles small and reap a measure of income and activity diversity. Those with their eyes on growth however will eventually have to consider making their side gig their full-time pursuit. It's hard to succeed in two directions.

What Do the Comments Say?

So far, the post has racked up 7,800 upvotes and almost 500 comments, at the time of writing.

One comment said: "When a side hustle becomes your only hustle. That's no hustle."

"Dude is already making more than the majority of us will ever get and he was still reaching for more. F*** that guy," said another.

Newsweek reached out to u/Bob_the_peasant for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.