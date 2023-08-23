Reggie Bush-NCAA Timeline: Why Did Former USC Star Lose His Heisman?

Reggie Bush's battle with the NCAA continues to fight on.

The former University of Southern California (USC) running back filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA on Wednesday, according to his lawyers. The news comes more than 13 years after Bush and USC were hit with crushing sanctions by the NCAA as a result of Bush and his family accepting improper benefits.

"The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation," according to a statement by Bush's lawyers, Levi G. McCathern and Ty M. Sheaks.

The NCAA statement they are referencing was distributed to various news outlets on July 28, 2021. It came after an inquiry about the chance of Bush having his records and participation restored after a change that allowed college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

Reggie Bush of USC heads for the end zone on 42 yard touchdown run against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half of their contest at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 5, 2005. Bush filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA on Wednesday, according to his lawyers. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," an NCAA spokesperson said in the statement. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

Bush was scheduled to speak at a press conference at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday regarding the lawsuit. It is the latest push by Bush to have his 2005 Heisman Trophy returned after he gave it back in 2010. To catch up on all the other major events from the last decade-plus, check out the timeline below.

January 5, 2003 — Bush, the No. 2 prospect in his recruiting class, according to Rivals, committed to play for USC and head coach Pete Carroll.

Two days later, he enrolled for his freshman season. Bush contributed 835 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage while also serving as a threat in the return game, for a USC team that went 12-1 and won the Rose Bowl. USC was left out of the BCS Championship Game that year but still finished No. 1 in the season's final Associated Press poll.

2004 & 2005 football seasons — Bush became one of the most electrifying college football players in recent memory during his sophomore and junior seasons.

He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his second year at USC behind his teammate, quarterback Matt Leinart, who won. Behind Leinart (3,322 passing yards and 33 touchdowns) and Bush (1,417 rushing/receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, plus two special teams scores), USC went undefeated and won the national championship.

But for Bush, that was just a warm-up for his junior season.

In 2005, he kept opposing defenders up at night. The 6-foot offensive weapon made a habit of zig-zagging away from defenders and breaking free in the open field on his way to 1,740 rushing yards, 478 receiving yards and 18 offensive touchdowns in his third year at USC. Bush won the 2005 Heisman Trophy and USC came one game short of a perfect season, losing in the final seconds to Vince Young's Texas team in the Rose Bowl.

Bush was also named a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back.

January 12, 2006 — Bush announced that he was forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft. LenDale White, Bush's teammate in the backfield at USC, also declared for the draft, which prompted Bush to say that "'Thunder and Lightning' are gone from USC."

April 2006 — Yahoo Sports reported possible financial benefits that Bush and his family may have received during his time at the school. It was reported that, among other things, Bush's parents lived rent-free in a house that was owned by a marketing agent who wanted to represent Bush during his pro career. The Pac-10 and NCAA said they would investigate Bush after the report.

Six days after the report, the New Orleans Saints selected Bush with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

September 2006 — Yahoo reported that Bush and his family accepted financial benefits totaling more than $100,000 from marketing agents while in college.

Reggie Bush attends Change The Game Topgolf Shootout Presented by Travis Mathew on June 19, 2023, in El Segundo, California. The former University of Southern California running back filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA on Wednesday, according to his lawyers. Unique Nicole/Getty

October 30, 2007 — Sports agent Lloyd Lake sued Bush and his parents in an effort to recoup nearly $292,000 in cash and gifts the family allegedly accepted from him during Bush's final two seasons at USC. Lake was cooperating with the NCAA during its investigation of Bush.

January 11, 2010 — The NCAA completed its investigation into USC, which included looking into allegations against Bush and former USC men's basketball player O.J. Mayo. The same day, Carroll resigned from his position to take the head coaching job with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

April 21, 2010 — Bush settled the Lake lawsuit out of court.

June 10, 2010 — The NCAA announced major sanctions against USC. The NCAA found that Bush received improper gifts and benefits from agents starting in December 2004. USC was placed on four years' probation, and among the penalties enforced were:

USC was forced to vacate 14 wins from Bush's tenure, including its national championship win in the 2005 Orange Bowl.

A two-year postseason ban for the program.

Surrendering 30 scholarships over a three-year span.

USC disassociating itself with Bush.

New USC President Max Nikias said in the following days that the school would remove murals and jerseys of Bush on campus and return the Trojans' copy of his Heisman trophy, according to the Orange County Register. The NCAA later denied USC's appeal of the penalties.

September 14, 2010 — Bush announced in a statement that he would voluntarily return his Heisman Trophy to the Heisman Trust.

"One of the greatest honors of my life was winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005," Bush said in the statement. "Each individual carries the legacy of the award and one is entrusted with its good name. It is for these reasons that I have made the difficult decision to forfeit my title as Heisman winner of 2005."

The Heisman Trust has since left the award vacant for 2005.

December 16, 2017 — After 11 seasons in the NFL with five teams, Bush announced his retirement from the NFL. He totaled 9,088 yards from scrimmage and 54 touchdowns during his pro career and won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

September 20, 2019 — Working as a television analyst with Fox Sports, Bush returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was the first time Bush had been back to his college stadium since the sanctions were announced.

June 10, 2020 — USC released a statement saying it has ended its disassociation with Bush.

Initially, the dissociation was meant to be permanent, but a 2017 rule change meant that the Trojans could reunite with one of their most iconic players after 10 years.

"I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni," USC President Carol L. Folt wrote in a letter to Bush, which was released on the school's website.

"I've dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I'm excited to come home," Bush said.

September 2, 2021 — The Heisman Trust released a statement in response to the NCAA changing its name, image and likeness rules, in which it said that Bush will not have his trophy returned to him.

"Bush's 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy," the statement said. "Should the NCAA reinstate Bush's 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family."

The Heisman Trophy ballot, the Trust also said, has a rule governing eligibility for the award which states that a recipient of the award must be compliant with NCAA bylaws.