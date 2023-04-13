Spouse Regifting Present From Last Year for Husband's Birthday Praised

A post about a "narcissist" husband who "doesn't do gift giving" has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum, where it received over 200 comments.

In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, user rockpoolingtogether said: "I enjoy thinking about gifts and gifting something I think the recipient will like."

But in the past few years, the gifts they gave to their husband were "left unused or put in a drawer," including a birthday gift for him last year, which is still sitting in a cupboard. They mentioned this to the husband and he allegedly "got all defensive."

The poster said: "To add insult to injury, he doesn't do gift giving," the poster said, asking "Aibu to regift what I gave him last year" for his birthday this year?

The husband "doesn't do gifting" and is allegedly "a covert narcissist," the user claimed in a later post.

A stock image of a woman presenting a gift to a man sitting across a table. A post about partner considering regifting their husband's unused birthday gift from last year back to him this year has gone viral on Mumsnet. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Board-certified forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Newsweek it would be an "absolute mistake" for the poster to regift the husband's birthday present.

Divorce attorney Derek Jacques, who specializes in cases where one spouse is a suspected or confirmed narcissist, told Newsweek that regifting the present to the husband "would only fuel him further."

While regifting is considered "a social taboo"—perhaps even more so when regifting to the original giver, as in the case of the latest Mumsnet post—the practice is not as offensive as the person committing the act might think, according to a study by researchers from Harvard University, Standard University and the London Business School in the U.K.

The study, published in 2012 in the peer-reviewed journal Psychological Science, found that those who imagined regifting a gift (receivers) thought that "the original giver would be more offended" than those who imagined their gifts were regifted (givers) reported feeling.

The research found that "givers believed that the act of gift giving passed title to the gift on to receivers, so that receivers were free to decide what to do with the gift; while "receivers believed that givers retained some say in how their gifts were used."

The user in the latest Mumsnet post said: "Last year, I specifically asked him what he wanted and bought that." The husband wanted to make kombucha, so the poster bought him a kit. "It had the scoby (the live ingredient) included," so it is a "time specific" gift, the poster explained.

The user said: "It was my birthday recently and he hadn't bought me a present but took my son to choose some chocolates. Maybe I'm overthinking this but I'm offended and hurt by his attitude...

"If I dared to say that I was a little disappointed then he would get nasty and say something like 'when am I supposed to have the time to sort that out.' Or he makes me feel guilty."

The husband allegedly "expects an effort to be made on him when he can't be bothered to reciprocate," the poster said.

"His parents never get him a gift or send him a card and he's lost contact with all his friends" and "his default is woe is me and sarcasm," the user said in later posts.

'Absolute Mistake to Re-gift'

Lieberman said: "It would be an absolute mistake to re-gift the husband's gift," explaining that this will only make the husband "pout and grunt" at the poster.

The psychiatrist suggested the poster could instead use his gift and make the kombucha for the husband: "He was probably hoping you would make it for him when he asked you for this gift on his last birthday."

An alternative solution could be to "give him something that has a definite expiration," such as tickets to a show, she said. "This might make him less grouchy and he couldn't just let this gift sit in a drawer."

Is The Husband Really a 'Narcissist'?

Adam Borland, a psychologist from the Cleveland Clinic, previously told Newsweek that a narcissist displays "a pathological inflated sense of self-importance and lack of insight and empathy towards others."

Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula told Newsweek last year that "underlying all of this is a fragility and a sense of insecurity or inadequacy."

Lieberman said: "I don't think you need to figure out whether he's a narcissist or not. What is more important to figure out is what his experience is with birthdays and birthday gifts.

"He's obviously been disappointed by them as a child and has learned to not get his hopes up. So, if you can get him to talk about it, it would help."

The psychiatrist also noted "hopefully" the poster has been "making a celebration" of his birthday (i.e. with a birthday cake), in addition to giving him a gift. "Otherwise he might be disappointed that you aren't making the whole day special."

Jacques, who is a divorce attorney from The Mitten Law Firm in Detroit, said: "Narcissism rears its ugly head in many forms. Based on the poster's comments and update, this certainly sounds like a case of narcissism."

He advised against "stooping to his level," as that is "what the narcissist wants their victim to do."

The attorney said: "Based on what we know about this husband, sarcasm would only fuel him further, and the regifting would be a highly sarcastic move."

Best Thing To Do Is Disengage

Jacques said the best advice for "a situation like this is to disengage."

He explained: "Stop buying gifts for him, and see how he handles that. It may shock him enough to effect a change, but narcissists often do not change. If they do, it tends to be a superficial adjustment to keep control in a situation.

"I don't often advocate for a divorce, but when a narcissist is involved, it is often the only way to maintain your own mental health."

'Why Make the Effort'?

Several users on Mumsnet were understanding of the poster's frustrations, suggesting they should just get the husband some chocolate instead.

User Martinisarebetterdirty wrote: "Why would you bother doing that? Take your son and pick him some chocolates, why make the effort for him if he doesn't for you."

User dimpleton agreed, saying: "Just take son to choose chocolates. Why bother making an effort when he doesn't bother?"

Itsaloadofbollocks said: "Just for the fact he 'doesn't do gift giving' I would rewrap it and if he complains tough. In fact I'd get all the unused gifts back out and regift them to him again."

Snowite wrote: "It's ok for him to not care about his own birthday. But not ok for him to show so little interest in yours if he's aware that you do care...I would probably go the petty rewrap route myself!"

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.

Do you have a similar marriage dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.