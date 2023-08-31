Sweet Reason Behind Woman Rescuing 115 Grieving Cats Whose Owners Have Died

Pets are great sources of comfort and company at any age, but they can be particularly beneficial to older adults.

With age, however, comes a higher risk that the pet might outlive the owners. If there's no one to take on the beloved animal, it is likely to end up in a shelter.

One woman decided to set up an organization to tackle this problem after her own grandfather died.

"My Grandfather's Cat was inspired by my experience adopting my grandfather's cat, Mackenzie, when he passed away," Angela Rafuse told Newsweek. "Knowing the options were either to adopt her or take her to a shelter, I adopted her in December 2019.

Angela Rafuse started her nonprofit after her grandfather died and she took in his cat. The service is free to seniors and terminally ill people looking for a new home for their pet, and to people seeking to adopt. Courtesy of Angela Rafuse

"When I realized many families go through a similar experience when their loved ones pass away, and many are not able to adopt the animal themselves, I launched My Grandfather's Cat as a solution to this need."

Rafuse was 26 and living in her parents' basement in Nova Scotia, Canada, when she started the organization. The launch date was May 18, 2021—her grandfather's birthday—and in its first two years it has rehomed 115 cats.

The nonprofit operates in all Canadian provinces and territories, and there are no costs associated with using its services or adopting through the group. Expenses are covered by merchandise sales and donations from supporters who follow My Grandfather's Cat on social media.

In one Instagram video that has more than 121,000 likes, Rafuse attributes its success to Mackenzie, calling her "one grumpy cat."

She told Newsweek: "When a senior or terminally ill person is in need of our service, they submit an application via our website and we reach out to them when we have a volunteer available to help.

"Our service provides comfort for seniors knowing their beloved pets are in a kind, loving home while alleviating pressure on local animal shelters."

My Grandfather's Cat also connects older people, who might not want to get a kitten and risk adding to the cycle, with senior pets.

A testimonial on the website reads: "I couldn't be happier with Ginny and Molly! I didn't realize how empty my home had been. As a senior myself, getting a kitten didn't seem like an option. So very happy to have these girls in my life."

The website also states that the "team is actively working on a USA expansion plan and will release the date when it is confirmed."

Rafuse said her "incredibly supportive" friends and family "cheered me on every step of the way when I launched this charity." Instagram users were full of admiration for her work too.

"What a fabulous focus for a rescue," commented one.

"This is so awesome! I have 4 cats and 1 dog. Just put my dad into assisted living, and took in his 10 year old dog that is a hot mess," wrote another.

