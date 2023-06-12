The Relational Advantage: How to Foster Strong Team Connections as a Leader

As a leader, do you feel your team has a solid connection to you? To one another? Does their work reflect what you have discussed and the goals set forth? If not, it's time to work on establishing stronger relationships with your team.

It may seem obvious, but the rise of "quiet quitting" and low engagement in the workplace speaks volumes about how people feel about their work environments and their relationship with management.

Throw in the massive shifts in work experiences post-pandemic and you'll quickly see why it is so important to be intentional with maintaining strong relationships with your team.

A study from Massey University found a direct correlation between low turnover intentions among workplace teams and robust friendships among team members. And according to a recent McKinsey study, 75% of survey respondents reported that their immediate supervisor was the most stressful aspect of their job.

So what can a manager do to cultivate strong bonds with their team? If you are going to thrive as a group and create deeper connections with your team, it's time to master effective relational leadership.

What are the Barriers to Relationship Building in the Workplace?

Before delving into solutions, self-awareness requires understanding what might prevent a team from building robust relationships.

For decades, the traditional office setting facilitated consistent face-to-face interactions — a reality that (while not always guaranteeing strong bonds) at least created shared experiences in the same physical space. In the post-pandemic world, this dynamic has changed dramatically with the rise of remote and hybrid work setups.

Physical distance can create a sense of isolation and detachment, magnifying miscommunications and hindering relationship development. Further, the lack of in-person interactions can lead to misunderstandings within a team without ample opportunities for clarification and resolution.

But we can't blame hybrid work for all the relational issues. Diversity, unconscious bias, cultural differences, and intergenerational conflicts can hinder relationship building and thus require open-mindedness and insight to bridge any gaps. Effective leaders should take the time to reflect on these challenges and proactively address them with their teams.

How to Promote Relationship Building Among Teams

Once you know why relationships are struggling to grow, it's time to take proactive steps to foster them. Here are a few ways you can promote relationship-building among your teams:

• Utilizing Assessments and Tools

Leveraging various assessments and tools can help build stronger connections among team members. These tools offer insight into each member's personality, values and strengths so that teams can better understand each other.

There are several to choose from, each with its own unique focus and approach:

1. Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI): The MBTI test aims to identify where an individual falls on four different dichotomies — sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving, and extraversion or introversion. It helps people understand how they interact with others and make decisions.

2. Clifton StrengthsFinder (CSF): CSF is a personality assessment that helps individuals discover their natural talents and strengths. It provides insights into how people think, feel, and behave to help them reach their full potential.

3. DiSC: This assessment measures an individual's behavior across four different dimensions — dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness — to create a profile of their communication style and preferences.

4. Predictive Index: The PI Behavioral Assessment helps leaders understand the motivations behind employee behavior by measuring an individual's needs for achievement, power, affiliation, autonomy, and structure in the workplace.

• Keep the Conversations Going

Building relationships requires engagement. But are your teams speaking with one another outside specific, work-related conversations? Encourage socializing through virtual happy hours, team lunches, or group activities that allow your teams to get to know each other better.

This extends to the tools your team uses to communicate. Programs like Slack can provide a centralized space for team members to collaborate, communicate, and stay informed — even when physically apart. When combined with video conferencing tools like Zoom, these platforms can help bridge the gap created by remote work and facilitate relationship building.

• Lead by Example

To foster strong relationships amongst your team, being the leader whom others want to work with and emulate is essential. When you start building relationships from the top, you can foster a culture of collaboration that encourages relationship-building throughout the team.

• Be authentic and genuine: Employees can smell fake a mile away. Model the kind of behavior you want to see from your team by creating an open and honest environment where everyone can be themselves.

• Exhibit empathy and compassion: Work is hard — but do your team members know that you know that? Don't be afraid to show that you understand and relate to their struggles.

• Reward team successes: Celebrate wins by recognizing individual contributions or achievements as a group. This can help promote a sense of camaraderie and enhance personal motivation.

• Stay consistent: Reliable leaders who stay true to their word foster trust and credibility within their team.

Be the Relational Leader Your Team Needs

As you can see, relational leadership is essential for building team relationships. With the right approach, you can create an environment that encourages collaboration and connection between your teams — even when they are apart.

With these tips, you can begin to foster deeper connections and more meaningful relationships within your organization. By leading with a relational mindset, you can ensure success and satisfaction for yourself and your team members — a win-win for everyone!