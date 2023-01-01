Remains of Iranian Drone Found in Kyiv With 'Happy New Year' Message—Police

The remains of an Iranian-made drone was found in Ukraine's Kyiv region with "Happy New Year" written on it, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, with Ukrainian officials saying Russia was now deliberately targeting civilians as its 10-month-old war continues with no end in sight.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared an image of a drone on Twitter that police said was among dozens destroyed by Ukrainian forces on New Year's Eve.

"Remains of an Iranian drone taken down during New Year's night in Kyiv region," Gerashchenko wrote. "The writing says 'Happy New Year'."

The photos were initially posted on the Telegram messaging platform by Andrii Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police.

Remains of an Iranian drone taken down during New Year's night in Kyiv region.



The writing says "Happy New Year".



📷: Head of Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov pic.twitter.com/bjeF8eSWyS — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 1, 2023

Nebytov said the fragments were found in an area frequented by children.

The wreckage of the Shahed-136 drone was "part of the night greetings from the 'brotherly people' on the New Year! You can say both cheap and tasteless!" he wrote.

"These fragments are not at the front, where there are fierce battles, they are here, on the sports ground, where children play. This is all you need to know about the terrorist state and its army."

He added: "We thank the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the excellent result. Without your professional work, the morning would not be good."

In another post, Nebytov said Ukrainian forces had successfully destroyed 32 drones that had been flying over the Kyiv region.

"We received over 140 reports of enemy drones flying over Kyiv region on New Year's Eve," he wrote. "The wreckage of the drones has already been found in three districts of the region. Police continue to search for the remains of drones and record war crimes of aggressors."

He added: "I am grateful to citizens for timely notification of air danger. I remind you, if you hear or see an aerial object, immediately inform the police."

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday said Russian President Vladimir Putin was celebrating the New Year by launching a new round of missile attacks targeting residential areas of Ukraine.

"This time, Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 31, 2022

"War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally."

Meanwhile, Putin's New Year's address saw him lash out at Ukraine and the West, accusing countries of trying to use the conflict to undermine Russia.

"It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society," Putin said In a nine-minute video that aired as each Russian time zone region counted down the final minutes of 2022.

"The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression, and today it admits it openly, no longer embarrassed. And they cynically use Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia. We have never allowed anyone and will not allow anyone to do this."

