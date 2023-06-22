The 11 Work-From-Home Jobs That Require No Experience

Many employees gravitate toward the flexibility of remote jobs these days. But what if you're a recent grad with no experience? Or someone seeking a career change?

Fortunately, a traditional 9-to-5 isn't your only option. There are plenty of entry-level work-from-home jobs you can land without direct experience.

Instead, you can rely on transferable skills—like communication and project management—that don't necessarily require a degree or years of experience to learn. You likely already have these types of skills from school, part-time work or even day-to-day life at home.

Here are some of the best remote jobs that don't require experience, plus tips on how to land them.

Entry-Level Remote Jobs Requiring Little to No Experience

Ready to join the workforce or switch careers? These 11 remote jobs don't require education or full-time experience in most cases.

Learn what transferable skills you may need for each one and the average salary.

1. Data Entry

Data entry is a clerical job where you'll enter and update records in a database or computer system. You may also transcribe data from voice recordings.

Many industries rely on data entry clerks, including healthcare, finance and retail. Specific tasks vary depending on the company, but duties may include the following:

Entering data provided by customers

Keeping track of sales figures

Moving data from hard copies to digital databases

Organizing data in spreadsheets

Transcribing meeting notes

A data entry career is a good option for those looking for a work-from-home job with no experience. While some companies may require a bachelor's degree, it's not always necessary.

However, it can be beneficial to apply to jobs even if you don't meet 100 percent of the requirements—especially if you have the right transferable skills.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Attention to detail

Organization

Time management

Efficiency

Ability to work independently

Average salary: $34,387 (Glassdoor)

2. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants are like administrative assistants you might find in an office—except, of course, they work remotely. While tasks will vary depending on the specific company, common virtual assistant responsibilities include the following:

Scheduling meetings and appointments

Managing events

Making phone calls

Creating online content

Performing data entry

It's possible to find a full-time virtual assistant role, but many businesses hire on a contract basis. If you prefer the flexibility of freelance work, you can make more money over time by taking on new clients.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Multitasking

Attention to detail

Communication

Organization

Skills specific to the employer (For example: "writing" may stand out on your resume if the company specializes in content creation)

Average salary: $41,192 (Glassdoor)

3. Sales Representative

Enjoy interacting with people, but still want the flexibility of a work from home role? Sales is the perfect industry for that.

It's also a remote job that can pay well even if you don't have experience. That's because most sales reps get a commission when they make a sale, meaning the better you get at your job, the more opportunities you have to make additional money.

Sales positions typically involve:

Researching your customer base

Reaching out to prospective customers

Following up on leads

Communicating with existing customers to keep them satisfied with the product or service

You can find sales roles across any industry, and most entry-level jobs don't require a bachelor's degree.

However, you'll want to be careful about potential sales position scams. Never accept a role that requires you to pay upfront for a product, withholds pay until you recruit additional salespeople or only pays commission rather than a full salary.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Public speaking

Customer service

Problem-solving

Communication

Resilience

Average salary: $55,934 base salary and $84,295 total pay including bonuses and commission (Glassdoor)

4. Customer Service Representative

Customer service is another option for those who prefer to interact with others while working from home. As a customer service representative, you'll typically provide support to customers through phone, email or chat.

Any company that sells a product or service is bound to have a customer service team, so it's a great way to get a foot in the door of a company or industry you're interested in growing with long-term.

But keep in mind that many companies offer customer service during nights and weekends. So while there's typically remote flexibility, you may find yourself working outside the traditional 9-to-5 timeframe.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Communication

Problem-solving

Empathy

Patience

Listening

Average salary: $36,335 (Glassdoor)

5. Transcriptionist

If you're naturally quick at typing, you'd likely be a great transcriptionist. All you need to do is accurately transcribe audio into text. You might find yourself transcribing TV shows, movies, podcasts and other forms of media.

Most transcriber roles are part-time or freelance, so this is a good option if you're looking for a side gig or want to save up some extra money.

You can find transcription jobs on sites like Upwork, Scribie, Rev and TranscribeMe.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Typing

Listening

Attention to detail

Grammar

Efficiency

Average salary: $39,355 (Glassdoor)

6. Freelance Writer

If you're a talented writer, there are plenty of freelance options for you to explore. You'll likely need to provide writing samples to prospective clients, but you won't typically need a formal education or background (unless you're writing about a highly specialized topic).

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Writing

Editing

Research

Time management (to meet deadlines)

Prioritization

There are a few main categories of freelance writers, and their average salaries differ:

Content Writer

Content writers are likely what you think about when you think of "freelance writers." They write long-form online content like blog posts and website copy. Successful content writers create copy that drives traffic and awareness to a brand's website.

It can be beneficial to have a search engine optimization (SEO) background, but it's not always required. If you are interested in building your SEO skills, though, websites like HubSpot and Semrush offer a range of free courses.

Average salary: $46,443 (Glassdoor)

Copywriter

Copywriters write clear, concise copy for different marketing materials. Folks often use "content writer" and "copywriter" interchangeably, but copywriters focus on short-form copy like ads and social media posts.

Think of it this way: a content writer's goal is to bring awareness to a brand or product, while a copywriter's goal is to get the user to act (make a purchase, sign up for a newsletter, etc.).

Average salary: $47,213 (Glassdoor)

Technical Writer

Technical writers simplify complex topics so everyday consumers can understand them. In this role, you may work on instruction manuals, software manuals, brochures and other educational materials.

It can certainly help to have prior experience in the specific industry you're writing about, but you also find entry-level technical writer positions.

If you're a strong writer without prior experience, create an online portfolio and write samples to send along with your resume.

Average salary: $65,052 (Glassdoor)

7. Copy Editor

If you have strong editing and proofreading skills, you may want to opt for copy editing rather than freelance writing. Copy editors fact-check and edit for grammar, accuracy, tone of voice and flow. Also, expect to proofread final drafts of content before publication.

Many employers hire copy editors on a freelance basis. If you're in search of a full-time role, zero in on companies that produce lots of content (like online publications or marketing agencies).

In addition to spelling and grammar, there are a few transferable skills that can help you land a copy editing job.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Proofreading

Communication

Empathy (expect to provide writers with regular constructive feedback)

Average salary: $44,968 (Glassdoor)

8. Social Media Coordinator

Social media roles are perfect for those who want a creative remote position. Employers sometimes use "social media coordinator" and "social media manager" interchangeably, though the "manager" position typically refers to someone with more experience.

As a social media coordinator, you'll help oversee a company's social media platforms. This may include creating and scheduling posts, engaging with followers and commenters, and analyzing content performance.

Different companies will focus on different social media platforms, so it's best to be familiar with all of the popular ones (like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and Twitter).

In addition to familiarity with social media trends, here are a few skills to add to your resume.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Writing

Communication (particularly written communication)

Creativity

Project management

Customer service

Average salary: $41,607 (Glassdoor)

9. Online English Teacher

As an online English teacher, you'll work with students whose first language isn't English. They might be younger students learning a second language or business professionals who want to improve their speaking skills.

Some companies require a teaching background and certifications while others simply want native English speakers willing to converse with students.

Your students will likely be from other countries, so be prepared to work either early or late hours depending on time zone compatibility.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Communication

Public speaking

Problem-solving

Patience

Empathy

Average salary: $42,870 (Glassdoor)

10. Tutor

Tutoring is a flexible remote option for those who are still in school or don't have any full-time work experience. As long as you're skilled in a specific subject area, you can tutor.

Tutoring allows for plenty of flexibility, making it perfect for both students and those looking for a side gig.

Keep in mind that a bachelor's degree may help if your students are in high school or college. But parents with younger children may prefer to hire someone a bit closer to their child's age (whether it's for reliability or cheaper rates).

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Patience

Empathy

Communication

Leadership

Adaptability

Average salary: Most tutoring roles have hourly pay. The average pay in the U.S. is $24.20 per hour (Indeed).

11. Pet Sitter

Pet sitting is the ultimate side gig. It's flexible, you don't need any formal experience and it's always in demand. But if you can make it your full-time role, you can make a decent amount of money.

People usually look for pet sitters to walk their dogs during the day or watch their pets while they're on vacation. If you have the capability to board multiple animals at once in your own home, you can easily increase the amount of money you make per day.

A familiarity with animals is of course helpful, but sites like Rover and Wag don't require you to have any professional experience.

You can also apply for a local pet-sitting business if you'd prefer to have someone else find clients for you. Keep in mind that you probably won't be able to set your own rates in this case, though.

Transferable skills to include on your resume:

Experience with animals

Communication

Reliability

Problem-solving

Decision making

Average salary: Most pet-sitting roles have hourly pay. The average pay in the U.S. is $14.69 per hour (Indeed).

How to Get a Remote Job Without Any Experience

Just entering the workforce? There are a few things you can do to help get an interview for a remote job that pays well even if your resume is a bit thin:

Apply For Entry-Level Roles

These types of jobs will vary by industry, but they typically require minimal education and experience. The purpose of an entry-level job is to help someone get their start in a specific industry.

Most job search engines like LinkedIn and Indeed let you filter roles by experience. But you can also search for roles in your field that include words like "entry-level," "junior," or "associate."

Highlight Transferable Skills

Even if you don't have on-the-job experience, chances are you've learned skills through school, volunteer or life experience.

Say you manage your family's finances—you have experience with budgeting. Or you held a leadership role in a club—you have leadership and communication experience.

Here are some additional transferable skills you might have:

Project management

Time management

Communication

Problem-solving

Organization

Pro tip: When applying for a job, tailor your resume to that specific role. Saying you have organization skills is great, but how will these skills specifically help you succeed in the position?

Intern or Volunteer To Learn

If you want to enter a highly specialized industry, it can be more difficult to stand out among applicants. Investing your time in an internship or volunteer opportunity can help you build experience without a previous full-time role.

Sites like Taproot and Catchafire allow you to volunteer your skills to nonprofits and other causes. This will help you work on your craft—plus it will look great on your resume.

Take Online Courses To Build New Skills

Even if you don't have the time to intern or volunteer, you can take advantage of online courses.

Coursera offers a wide range of online courses, many of which are free. Sites like Codeacademy and Google also have plenty of free options for those looking to build coding or marketing skills.

Create a Portfolio

You don't need professional work experience to create a portfolio. Say you're a graphic designer. You can include work from school that you're proud of. Or even create new graphics catered to the industry or companies you apply to.

Use a site like Squarespace and Wix to create your portfolio for free.

How To Tell if a Remote Job Is a Scam

When searching for jobs, be wary—if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Unfortunately, some people post fake job ads to steal personal information or trick people into paying fake "training fees."

Here are additional tell-tale signs of remote job scams that you should avoid:

The company doesn't have a website or online presence

The employer asks you for personal information before you get a job offer

The job listing promises that you'll "get rich quick" for little actual work

The employer's email address is @gmail.com or @yahoo.com rather than a legitimate company name

The company is an MLM (I.e., a multi-level marketing scheme)

You get a job offer immediately and are pressured to accept it quickly

If you do run into a scam during your job search, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau.

Where To Find Remote Jobs

These days, you can find remote jobs on LinkedIn, Indeed or any popular job board. But here are a few specialized boards that only promote remote jobs:

FlexJobs

We Work Remotely

Working Nomads

Remote.co

Remote OK

Remotive

Now that you have a few remote job options in mind that don't require experience, it's time to get started. Happy job hunting!