Reality of 'Cat Dad' Trying to Work From Home With Needy Pets Melts Hearts

One man's work colleagues have been replaced with his pets as he has been caught on camera lapping up the love from his four cats.

A video captioned, "Wfh [work from home] cat dad vibes," was shared to a TikTok page dedicated to four felines (@dustydashdaisy) on August 17. So far, it has received more than 276,500 views and over 36,000 likes, at the time of writing.

The clip recorded by a man's wife says: "I couldn't find my cats this morning and I found them all in my husband's office."

A man works at a laptop from home with his cats. TikTok users are obsessed with a viral clip of a remote worker sharing his office with his four felines.

The felines can be seen relaxing in the office, and one is being cradled like a baby in the man's arms while he works on his computer. A June study by Digital.com revealed 75 per cent of 1,000 U.S. remote workers want to stay at home with their pets.

Petting a cat is the "purr-fect" way to reduce stress levels, but sometimes pets might get employees into trouble. In September 2022, one worker was called unprofessional for allowing her cat to join a video meeting.

However, not all workers are able to do their jobs from home, with one woman sharing in June the way she is greeted by her cat every day after work. In February 2022, a pet owner was caught on camera attempting to stop their kitten from going into work.

Blue Cross, a U.K.-based animal charity, has shared the following tips for remote workers who have pets.

Take your dog on a walk at lunchtime to get a break away from your desk

Ensure your pet has plenty of enrichment and opportunities to play

Give pets fun food games to distract them during your meetings

Teach your pet tricks during breaks

The adorable video has been a hit online, with 160 cat lovers commenting.

One user wrote: "The best coworkers."

"They all looked like: mom go away we are good," joked another.

"Safe to say he's their favorite," commented a third TikTok user.

In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many people began to wonder if cats are enjoying the extra company.

In April 2020, Newsweek spoke to a board-certified behaviorist, Debra Horwitz, about working from home with pets.

Horwitz is a doctor of veterinary medicine and an editor of the ACVB guides Decoding Your Dog and Decoding Your Cat. "Most dogs or cats are living a better version of their life, especially if we are adding a reasonable amount of walks, some playtime and some interesting toys and social interactions. But we can overdo it," Horwitz said. "They're individuals and they won't necessarily do all the things that you want them to do. Look at their reactions."

