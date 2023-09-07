How Renaissance Tour Impacted Beyoncé's Net Worth

Beyoncé's personal fortune has surged to $540 million in a year, thanks to her record-breaking world tour.

The singer, 42, has been back with a vengeance since the release of her seventh solo studio album last year, Renaissance, which was dubbed as homage to club music, citing influences like 70s hotspot Studio 54. Beyoncé herself dubbed it as "a place to dream and to find escape" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes magazine has updated its estimates of Knowles' personal fortune by a whopping $90 million from 2022's $450 million to $540 million. This significant hike includes tour revenue, which, according to various reports, is expected to hit $2 billion after she completes her 43 stops.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tour reached fever pitch when she performed on her birthday in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images North America/Kevin Mazur

Demand was high for the string of international shows, which kicked off in Stockholm back in May, as it marked seven years since The Formation Tour, her last headline worldwide outing, which took in more than $256 million.

Most of Beyoncé's personal net value is down to her career as a performer as she burst onto the scene in 1997 with the R&B girl group Destiny's Child.

However, despite her longevity in the limelight, her bank account has seen a more significant injection of cash in the past few years. According to Forbes, in 2016, the year she dropped the critical and commercial success Lemonade, Beyoncé had a worth of $265 million, and in the next two years it had grown to $355 million. By 2021, it had jumped to $440 million.

Aside from dominating the music industry, Beyoncé has also dabbled in other creative industries, such as fashion. Her recent work with French luxury fashion house Balmain comes after Adidas announced the end of their collaboration with her athleisure range Ivy Park, which saw poorer than projected sales.

Before the tour was announced, Beyoncé caught some heat for her first headline concert in four years, for which she got a reported $24 million, at a luxury hotel in Dubai, due to the United Arab Emirates' record of oppressing LGBTQ+ groups and women.

The pop icon, who is the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, has been drawing comparisons to Taylor Swift , who has also been shaking ground with her Eras tour.

The 33-year-old musician is expected make more than $2 billion after she added more dates, including another North American leg, to the retrospective of her 10 studio albums.

Their concert extravaganzas have been going toe-to-toe for the highest-earning tours of all time. Both are well on track to defeat Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which racked up $910.4 million before it concluded this July.

The two women have been praised for their positive impact on the US economy due to their eager fans spending in the venue's cities on things such as merchandise, travel and accommodation.

Aside from the financials, Beyoncé has been grabbing headlines throughout her tour for her disco-inspired looks and futuristic visuals. The Beyhive hype hit a fever pitch at her star-studded birthday show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The evening saw The Supremes legend Diana Ross, 79, take to the stage to sing the Break My Soul diva Happy Birthday to a silver-clad audience that included A-listers like the Kardashians, Meghan Markle and Viola Davis.

Before Beyoncé hopped on the tour bus, she and her husband Jay-Z, 53, with whom she has daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, forked out $200 million for a Malibu beachfront mansion, the highest price ever paid for a property in California.