Report of Cocaine Found at White House Prompts Memes, Jokes

A white powder was reportedly found at the White House on Sunday, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. Secret Service members discovered the substance while conducting routine rounds throughout the building. A preliminary field test indicated that the powder was cocaine, according to a dispatch from a responding fire crew.

President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time, and neither was first lady Jill Biden. The Bidens planned to spend the holiday weekend at Camp David in Maryland with their family, including Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Social media was quick to launch a series of jokes and memes, both targeting the Bidens and former president Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Rumors speculate that Trump Jr. has a cocaine habit, but nothing has been proven and Trump Jr. has not been subject to any cocaine-related charges.

An image of the White House. Cocaine was discovered in the White House on Sunday. GETTY

Cocaine Bear, a moniker used for a 175-pound bear that was discovered by Georgia investigators in 1985 near a bag that had contained more than 70 pounds of cocaine at one point, also bore the brunt of the jokes.

An eponymous movie inspired by the bear came out in February, and jokes on Twitter speculated that the movie's sequel would take place in the White House, given the cocaine discovery over the weekend.

"Cocaine Bear : A documentary on Jr's time in the White House," one user tweeted in a hit to Donald Trump Jr.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign by email for comment.

Others targeted Hunter Biden in their jokes.

"Had Cocaine Bear visited the West Wing of the White House? Better check the visitor log. Maybe under a pseudonym - Hunter Bear," one user tweeted.

"Are they filming a sequel in the White House? 'Cocaine Bear 2 - never leave a good bump behind... Hunter becomes the hunted'," another user added, including a GIF of a bear rubbing its face in a white substance.

Newsweek reached out to the White House by email for comment.

Others took the situation more seriously but still used the discovery as a way to slam the Bidens.

"On this July 4th, it has been confirmed that the white powder found on Sunday in the White House has tested positive to be cocaine," Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. "Is this rock bottom yet or how much worse is it going to get?"

"Is it any surprise that the crime family who rigged an election brought a giant bag of cocaine into the White House?" Twitter user @DC_Draino tweeted.

According to an Associated Press report, the cocaine was discovered in the West Wing in an area that was accessible to tour groups.