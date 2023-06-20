Politics

Republican Blasts 'Disturbing Reports' About Coast Guard and Titanic Sub

By
Politics Titanic Submarine Coast Guard U.S. Coast Guard

Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former Navy SEAL, said he has heard reports that U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) officials are blocking or delaying a highly capable rescue vessel, known as the Magellan, from being deployed to the area where a submersible went missing Sunday on the way to the wreck of the Titanic.

"If true, this is deeply concerning," Crenshaw tweeted on Tuesday. "We should be doing everything in our power to help in this rescue effort and I've sent an official request for the Magellan to be deployed ASAP."

Newsweek reached out to Crenshaw and the USCG for comment.

A submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that has offered tours of the Titanic wreck since 2021, was reported missing after it lost contact with a chartered research vessel at the dive site off the coast about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. Officials say there are five people onboard the sub.

USCG officials are racing against time to locate and save the submersible, which has only about 40 hours of breathable air left, as of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. So far, the mission has "not yielded any results," but additional resources were being sent to the site, USCG Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference.

Officials have warned that if the vessel fell to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, rescue efforts will be difficult because divers cannot safely go more than a few hundred feet below the surface.

Coast Guard Accused of Blocking Rescue
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference about the search efforts for the submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, at Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 20, 2023. Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former Navy SEAL, said he has heard that Coast Guard officials are blocking or delaying a vessel, known as the Magellan, from being deployed to the area. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty

The site of the Titanic wreck lies about 12,500 feet below the surface southeast of St. John's. Newfoundland, Canada. Although the passenger liner sank after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912, the remains of the ship were not discovered until 1985.

A 2018 letter sent to OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is believed to be onboard the lost submersible, by dozens in the submersible craft industry warned the company that its expedition submersibles failed to follow "existing classification safety guidelines" that could result in "minor to catastrophic" problems, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the New York Times.

Read more

The other four people in the submersible have been identified as British explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

"Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement shared with Newsweek.

"We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC