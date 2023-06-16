U.S.

Republican Calls Out D.C. Crime After Staffer Attacked

By
U.S. Crime Washington D.C. Republicans Congress

Minnesota Republican Representative Brad Finstad called on crime in Washington, D.C., on Friday after a member of his staff was attacked near the U.S. Capitol Building.

"Following Wednesday's Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman," Finstad said in a statement. "In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior. It's time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets."

U.S. Capitol Police Officers walk on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol Building on February 23, 2022, in Washington, DC. On Friday, June 16, 2023, Minnesota Republican Representative Brad Finstad said one of his staff members was attacked near the U.S. Capitol Building. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The statement also noted that the staff member, who was not named in the announcement, is expected to make a full recovery and he suffered "minor" injuries.

According to data from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, all crime in the city has increased over the past year. Violent crime overall has increased by 21 percent, the data shows.

The data shows crime as of June 16 and includes increases in homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon, sex abuse, robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Newsweek reached out to the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

