Republican Congresswoman Threatens to Resign Over Debt Commission

GOP Representative Victoria Spartz threatened to resign on Monday if a national debt commission is not created by the end of this year.

Originally hailing from Nosivka, Ukraine, Spartz has represented Indiana's 5th District since 2021. In recent months, she has frequently butted heads with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, over the possibility of creating a debt commission focused on reining in the United States' financial deficits.

In a statement released on Monday, Spartz said she was considering stepping down from office if such an entity was not created by the end of the year, claiming a great toll put on herself by pursuing the issue.

"I've done many very difficult things being one woman standing many times with many long hours and personal sacrifices, but there is a limitation to human capacity," the congresswoman's statement read. "If Congress does not pass a debt commission this year to move the needle on the crushing national debt and inflation, at least at the next debt ceiling increase at the end of 2024, I will not continue sacrificing my children for this circus with a complete absence of leadership, vision, and spine. I cannot save this Republic alone."

When contacted by Newsweek on Monday afternoon, Spartz's office said it had no additional comment. Newsweek also reached out to McCarthy's office via email for comment.

Representative Victoria Spartz, an Indiana Republican, is seen. Spartz threatened to resign from the House on Monday if a debt commission was not passed by the end of 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Spartz has made frequent public comments lamenting the lack of a debt commission on the House GOP agenda. Two weeks ago, she said in a statement that "it is a shame that our weak Speaker cannot even commit to having a commission to discuss our looming fiscal catastrophe," also adding that "our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves to see how this institution is betraying our Republic for personal political ambitions and our children will be ashamed of another worthless Congress."

Should Spartz go through with her resignation, it would only accelerate her previously stated plans not to pursue reelection after her current term. The congresswoman, as reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, announced her intentions in February, citing a desire to spend more time with her family, a general sentiment echoed in her most recent statement.

"It's been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground," the congresswoman said at the time. "2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

Vacancies in the House of Representatives are filled with either a special election, called if the vacancy occurs in the first year of a congressional session, or by waiting for the next general election, if it occurs during the second session. If Spartz were to resign on or after January 3, the latter policy would go into effect, leaving the House GOP down a seat for roughly a year, a major burden given the party's razor-thin majority. Given that Spartz's district trends Republican by 11 percentage points over the national average, it is unlikely that a Democrat would get her seat.

Update 10/2/23, 2:08 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.