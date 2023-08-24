News

Republican Debate Candidates Met With Hundreds of Empty Seats, Photos Show

By
News Republican Party Debate Photos 2024 Election

Photos from the first Republican debate ahead of the nomination contest for the 2024 election show rows of empty seats at the Wisconsin event, as eight of the nine GOP candidates faced each other in the absence of Donald Trump.

The high-profile event was attended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Trump, who's currently leading primary polls by a huge margin, decided to skip the debate, choosing to attend an interview with Tucker Carlson instead.

Pictures from the event in Milwaukee on Wednesday night were shared on social media by members of the press and guests. A photo shared by journalist Steve Schuster on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an entire section of the Fiserv Forum completely empty shortly ahead of the start of the two-hour debate.

Republican debate
A scene from the first Republican presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. Photos showed a lot of empty seats. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"Debate starts in 18 minutes and there are a lot of empty seats," he wrote, sharing two pictures of the event space before the candidates walked on stage.

Another photo shared on X by a guest who attended the event shows hundreds of empty seats.

"For anyone wondering, there are plenty of empty seats here at the debate," the guest wrote on the social media platform.

The event wasn't open to the general public—who had to follow the sparring between the eight candidates on the Fox News Channel. The crowd attending was made up of members of the Republican National Committee (RNC), political insiders, members of the GOP and conservative activist groups, elected officials and others.

According to information provided by the arena, the Fiserv Forum can seat 17,341 for basketball games and 18,000 for concerts. Earlier this year, the arena hosted a sold-out Bruce Springsteen concert.

Ahead of the GOP debate on Wednesday, the RNC reportedly said that it expected between 7,000 and 10,000 people at the event, which would leave a large number of seats empty in the massive area—as shown by the pictures shared online.

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that between 4,000 and 6,000 people would have been accommodated in the lower bowl of the arena.

RNC event organizer Anne Hathaway has said that the debate was to be considered a "dry run" for the Republican convention on July 15-18, 2024, as reported by WisPolitics.

Hathaway told the news website that the event was aimed at raising Republican support in the state and to reach out to Republican primary voters there. Wisconsin was won by Joe Biden in 2020 by 21,000 votes.

