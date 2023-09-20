Republican Mayoral Candidate Admits to Arrest For 'Promoting Prostitution'

A Tennessee mayoral candidate has admitted she was arrested for promoting prostitution 30 years ago.

Gabrielle Hanson, a Donald Trump-supporting Republican who is an alderman in Franklin, made the comments in a video posted on Instagram hours after NewsChannel5 inquired about her past.

In the video, Hanson said she was working her way through Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, after 13 years of community college when she took a job for what she thought was a modeling agency.

"One day the police came knocking at my door," Hanson said in the video.

She was concerned about getting on with her life so she pleaded no-contest to one count of promoting prostitution in a deferred prosecution agreement, she said.

"My punishment for the deferred adjudication was 'do not live in Dallas for two years' because they knew I was leaving," she said. "I said, 'No problem, because I don't ever want to live in Dallas again after this experience.'

