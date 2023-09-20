U.S.

Republican Mayoral Candidate Admits to Arrest For 'Promoting Prostitution'

By
U.S. GOP Republicans Donald Trump U.S. Politics

A Tennessee mayoral candidate has admitted she was arrested for promoting prostitution 30 years ago.

Gabrielle Hanson, a Donald Trump-supporting Republican who is an alderman in Franklin, made the comments in a video posted on Instagram hours after NewsChannel5 inquired about her past.

In the video, Hanson said she was working her way through Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, after 13 years of community college when she took a job for what she thought was a modeling agency.

A post shared by instagram

"One day the police came knocking at my door," Hanson said in the video.

She was concerned about getting on with her life so she pleaded no-contest to one count of promoting prostitution in a deferred prosecution agreement, she said.

"My punishment for the deferred adjudication was 'do not live in Dallas for two years' because they knew I was leaving," she said. "I said, 'No problem, because I don't ever want to live in Dallas again after this experience.'

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Flags flown by supporters of Donald Trump
Flags flown by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen ahead of a rally featuring Trump at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. A Trump-supporting Tennessee mayoral candidate has admitted she was arrested for promoting prostitution 30 years ago. Win McNamee/Getty Images
