News

Republican Meeting Goes Off the Rails as Ex-Candidate Pulls Gun

By
News Republicans GOP Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

A meeting went off the rails after Eric Casteel, a former GOP Allegheny County Council candidate, reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened three members of the Plum Borough Republican Committee (PBRC) in Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Casteel, who ran for a seat on the council in 2021, began yelling at some point during the meeting, which was held at the Plum Community Center and then walked out saying that he would come back, according to the criminal complaint cited by TribLIVE on Friday.

Members of the committee told police that Casteel, 62, walked out of the meeting upset, however no details were provided about whether or not he argued with his fellow Republicans before pulling out the gun. Three committee members followed him out and noticed what appeared to be a gun in his waistband, CBS News reported. They told police that Casteel allegedly followed them with the gun when they turned around and allegedly pointed it at them, threatening to shoot. But, he left after members said they would call the police.

The incident comes at a time of renewed calls for stricter gun control measures following a number of mass shootings that have recently unfolded across the country. There have been at least 163 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks shootings across the country. That figure was 646 last year and 690 in 2021. Meanwhile, there were 272 mass shootings in 2014, the earliest year the organization began monitoring gun data.

Unite and Win Rally
Supporters gather at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on August 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. A Republican meeting went off the rails after Eric Casteel, a former GOP Allegheny County Council candidate, reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened three members of the Plum Borough GOP Committee in Pennsylvania on Thursday night. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

"During Thursday's meeting of the Plum Republican Committee, an individual took issue with the vote for a new vice chair. That individual left the meeting and later confronted three members in the parking lot," said Sam DeMarco, Chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee, according to CBS News. "The person brandished a handgun, then left. The gun was not discharged and the individual was later taken into custody by police. The Plum Police Department is handling the matter."

Casteel was arrested at his home on Valley Fields Drive in Plum where authorities found a firearm with a loaded magazine inside his son's car, along with a live round in the chamber, according to the complaint.

The ex-Republican candidate, who currently works as a cybersecurity architect, according to his LinkedIn profile, is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault. Casteel was being detained in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond and faces a preliminary hearing May 10, according to court records, cited by TribLIVE.

Read more

Meanwhile, some Republicans have been pushing back against stricter gun safety measures, saying that such calls would violate the Second Amendment, which guarantees "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms."

However, Congress passed a bipartisan gun safety bill last June that raised the minimum age at which a person can buy a semi-automatic weapon, banned civilians from using magazines with more than 15 rounds, and created new federal offenses for gun trafficking.

Newsweek reached out to the Republican Committee Allegheny County and the Plum Police Department via their websites for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC