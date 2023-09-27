Republican Push to Protect Chocolate Milk Sparks Widespread Mockery

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany has been mocked online for displaying a sign in the House of Representatives in support of his bill to keep chocolate milk on the menu in schools.

Speaking during a House debate on Tuesday, September 27, Tiffany—a member of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus—displayed an altered version of the "Come and Take It" flag which swapped out the canon for a carton of milk.

The Wisconsin representative said: "Mr. Speaker, my bipartisan amendment ensures that none of the funds made available by this bill will go towards funding a rule that will ban flavored milk, like chocolate milk, in schools. This would ensure that all types and flavors of milk are available to school children."

He cited the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, which found "removing flavored milk from schools resulted in a 62 percent to 63 percent reduction in milk consumption by kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as a 50 percent reduction in sixth to eighth grades."

Rep. Tom Tiffany on May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Tiffany has advocated for keeping flavored milks in USDA programs. GETTY

In June, Tiffany introduced H.R. 3930, the Milk is Indisputably Liked by Kids Act of 2023 or MILK Act for short. The amendment would mean that schools would be required to offer flavored milk to students under the United States Department of Agriculture National School Lunch program. In a statement announcing the bill, Tiffany said: "Chocolate milk is full of rich nutrients that support bone growth and development, and millions of children enjoy drinking it. From the looks of things, maybe instead of trying to cancel chocolate milk, President Biden ought to drink a carton or two."

Newsweek has contacted Tom Tiffany's office for comment via email.

It comes against the backdrop of the USDA considering banning flavored milk, including chocolate, strawberry, and other varieties, from elementary and middle schools. The USDA is proposing to set new nutrition standards for students, aimed at reducing added sugars and sodium in children's diets. Current federal law rules that schools need to provide a variety of milk options for students, and it lists flavored, unflavored, and lactose-free as options.

Those in favor of limiting flavored milk argue that it contains excessive added sugars that can contribute to childhood obesity and that it helps kids develop a preference for sweet beverages. On the opposite side, those against limiting flavored milk state that eliminating it would result in reduced milk consumption among children.

Regardless of the pertinent health questions surrounding the issue, social media users have been quick to mock Tiffany for his words in the House. Posting a clip of his speech on X, formerly Twitter, user Acyn wrote alongside the video: "It's late and Rep. Tiffany is proposing an amendment to protect chocolate milk with a come and take it sign."

It’s late and Rep. Tiffany is proposing an amendment to protect chocolate milk with a come and take it sign pic.twitter.com/bhpsFdRITU — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2023

User Lawrence wrote: "He sounds like Senator Geary in The Godfather praising Italian-Americans."

Another, using the username IntentionalTruth, chimed in with "Congress: Everything goes in one ear and out the udder."

User Lauren Windsor commented "brought to you by Big Dairy," while Z.love remarked: "The two a couple rows back were like aight I'm gonna dip."

User TK asked the question: "The government shuts down in how many days?" referencing the impending government closure if appropriations bills are not passed by the start of the new fiscal year on October 1.

Other users referenced that Tiffany grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota as the reason for his enthusiasm for flavored milk varieties.

One user, Rima Isam Anabtawi, was in favor of Tiffany's eye-catching speech. They said: "Get whole milk into kids, anyway you can. Chocolate breaks down lactose and kids need milk."