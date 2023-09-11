Republican Slams Tommy Tuberville for 'Paralyzing' Defense Department

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama received pushback from another Republican on Monday over his continued abortion policy protest via blocking military nominations.

Over the past several months, Tuberville, elected to represent Alabama in 2020, has been blocking appointments and promotions within the Department of Defense (DoD). The Republican's stated reasons include opposition to Pentagon policies surrounding abortion, including ones that provide funds for military members and their families who wish to pursue the procedure when unable to get it in their current state of residence.

The senator has claimed that such policies are in violation of the Hyde Amendment, a bill originating in 1976 that bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. Tuberville's stance has drawn heated criticism, including from Democrats and from members of the military establishment. His efforts have stalled roughly 300 appointments and promotions.

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is pictured. The senator's continue blockage of Defense Department appointments has drawn criticism from Representative Michael McCaul, a fellow Republican. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Monday, Representative Michael McCaul, a congressman representing Texas's 10th Congressional District and the current chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, offered a rare Republican critique of Tuberville's protest, accusing him of "paralyzing" the DoD during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) military blockade:



“This is paralyzing the Department of Defense. The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months … I think that is a national security problem.” pic.twitter.com/3JqRrRkJ0c — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2023

"This is paralyzing the Department of Defense," McCaul said. "The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months. I understand maybe promotions, but nominations is paralyzing the Department of Defense. I think that is a national security problem and a national security issue, and I really wish that he would reconsider this, because we're working this issue out in the National Defense Authorization [Act]. We worked it on the House side, we're going to conference in the Senate, we're going to work out this abortion issue."

Host Jake Tapper specifically cited a major potential issue presented by General Mark Milley's forthcoming retirement as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as Milley is set to exit at the end of the month. Tuberville's continued protest could see that leading position left vacant after his departure.

In a Washington Post op-ed published last week, Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the U.S. Navy, Frank Kendall, secretary of the U.S. Air Force, and Christine Wormuth, secretary of the U.S. Army, each expressed opposition to Tuberville's protest, saying that it was putting the nation at risk.

"Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy," the secretaries wrote in the op-ed. "They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation, and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families. And it is putting our national security at risk."