Republican Stunned by Trump Mar-a-Lago Revelations: 'Don't Know About That'

Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville appeared stunned by the revelation that some of the classified documents former president Donald Trump is accused of illegally hoarding were kept in a bathroom.

Tuberville, a staunch Trump ally, defended the former president during a recent interview with CNN's Manu Raju that touched on the federal indictment. However, it appears he is not familiar with every aspect of the case.

The indictment unsealed last week charged Trump with 37 felony counts—many of them under the Espionage Act —accusing him of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving the White House in 2021. He is further charged with obstructing federal efforts to recover the documents.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-AL) Eric Trump
(Left to right) U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-AL) Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle look on as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Tuberville claims to not have known some classified documents were kept in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some Republican leaders have come to Trump's defense, including many of his 2024 rivals, while others have criticized him.

Trump, who is the leading contender in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday, and has decried the criminal case as political persecution.

Tuberville's comments during the CNN interview suggested he is not aware of the revelations in the indictment, the second against Trump in a matter of months.

"Do you think those records were secure at Mar-a-Lago?" Raju asked Tuberville.

"Yeah, they were secure," the senator replied. "I mean, he said they had to go in there and they had to bring a locksmith to open some of the locks."

Raju then noted that some of the documents were in a bathroom.

"Well, I don't know about that now. I don't know about that," Tuberville said.

Photographs included in the indictment showed boxes of documents were stacked around a toilet in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. Another showed boxes stacked on a stage in a ballroom, while one showed cases that spilled over in a storage room.

Asked by Raju if he was concerned about allegations that Trump may have obstructed the investigation and made false statements to investigators, Tuberville said: "I don't know anything about that now.

"Eventually, they obviously got what they wanted. I don't know whether he obstructed or not."

Some Republicans have defended keeping documents in a bathroom.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has suggested it was acceptable because "a bathroom door locks."

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, from Florida, who has endorsed Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, also suggested that keeping documents in a bathroom did not raise security concerns.

"As somebody who's been to Mar-a-Lago, you just can't walk through Mar-a-Lago of your own accord, because Secret Service is all over the place," Donalds told CNN's Phil Mattingly.

"So, if the documents are in a place, they're in a room, depending on the time of year, you can't even get into said room. There are 33 bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago. So don't act like it's just in some random bathroom that the guests can go into. That's not true."

Tuberville's comments come after he skipped a Senate vote—reportedly angering his Republican colleagues—to attend a political event with Trump after his arraignment on Tuesday.

He was later pictured dining with Trump after the event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a photo obtained by Alabama-based 1819 News.

Newsweek has contacted Tuberville's office for further comment via email.

