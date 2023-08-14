Republicans Furious After Trump Georgia Charges Document Published

Republicans expressed outrage after the Fulton County District Attorney's Office uploaded a filing appearing to show potential charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to thwart election results in Georgia faced new scrutiny from conservatives after the clerk's office temporarily published a document appearing to show Trump potentially facing at least 13 charges, including racketeering, the solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, filing false documents, and several conspiracy charges, according to Reuters.

It remains unknown whether Trump will ultimately face these, if any, charges in the case.

Willis' investigation has focused on his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to find enough votes to tilt the election in his favor in a state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020, as well as alleged efforts to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. Trump has maintained his innocence, arguing that he has done nothing wrong and that prosecutors are targeting him for political purposes.

President Donald Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol to attend the Republicans' weekly policy luncheon on March 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. He is flanked by (from left) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Senator Roy Blunt. Republicans expressed outrage over the Fulton County District Attorney's office uploading a file appearing to outline potential charges against him. Samuel Corum/Getty

The district attorney's office told Reuters that no charges had been filed against Trump but has not acknowledged the document. The grand jury is expected to continue hearing testimony from former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan on Tuesday.

The filing drew criticism from Republicans, who pointed to it as proof that Trump has been treated unfairly by prosecutors. Several Republicans have attempted to say the case could be dismissed based on the filing.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "This is OUTRAGEOUS government conduct and is a very legitimate basis to deem the entire Grand Jury process tainted & corrupted. MOTION TO DISMISS!!!"

Vivek Ramaswamy, who like Trump is running in the GOP presidential primary, urged him on X to "immediately file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one."

"It's downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening."

Lawyer, Republican Party official and 2020 Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon posted: "Note the plethora of conspiracy charges, with some RICO tossed in. Real lawyers know that just about nothing is a provable RICO in front of a fair court. Woke prosecutors are increasingly criminalizing speech in America, and this threatens all of us."

Donald Trump Jr. described the filing as proof of a "rigged system."

"Prosecutorial misconduct like this is what a RIGGED SYSTEM looks like. How is the AG of Georgia not stepping in to stop this travesty of justice, after the Fulton County DA violated my father's Constitutional Rights and tainted the Grand Jury? Going full Banana Republic!!!" he posted.

"This is completely against the law!! The Fulton County DA Fani Willis MUST BE REMOVED!!!" Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, posted.

Newsweek reached out to a district attorney's office spokesperson and Trump's campaign via email for comment.