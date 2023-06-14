Republicans Get a Surprise Win

Republicans were celebrating a surprise win in a special election for a coastal Maine statehouse seat on Tuesday night, after wresting control from Democrats in the traditionally blue-leaning district.

Abden Simmons, a fisherman, defeated former Democratic State Rep. Wendy Pieh by nearly five points in a special election for Maine House District 45, handing Republicans their first win in the region in years.

The victory is inconsequential in Republican efforts to regain control of the purplish state. Democrats currently enjoy a 14-seat majority in the Maine House of Representatives, while the party also maintains control of both the governor's mansion and the state senate. However, the win represents something of a spiritual victory for Maine Republicans in a district that has long-favored Democrats.

Maine State Rep.-elect Abden Simmons. The fisherman defeated the incumbent Democrat on Tuesday night. Provided Photo/Facebook

Lincoln County—which sits within the district's borders—has not supported a Republican for president since 2000, while neighboring Knox County, which shares the district, hasn't backed a Republican for the White House since 1988.

Maine Republicans quickly seized on the victory as a sign the tide was beginning to turn in their favor.

"This is massive news for Maine," Joel Stetkis, the state party chairman, said in a news release announcing the win on Tuesday night. "His [Simmons] deep community roots and staunch advocacy for this district's way of life clearly resonated with voters."

"Abden and the Republican team were great," he added, "but I'll also point out that President Joe Biden, [Maine Governor] Janet Mills, [Maine Senate President] Troy Jackson and [House Speaker] Rachel Talbot Ross have made consistent headlines in recent months for proposing and supporting far, far left-wing policies. Mainers in this battleground district today said ENOUGH."

Congratulations to Maine Republicans on flipping this battleground district! https://t.co/u0Sixr66Ou — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2023

However, the situation in House District 45 is a little more complicated.

Tuesday's special election was brought on by the February resignation of Waldoboro Democrat Clinton Collamore, who left his position amid accusations he forged signatures in order to qualify for the state's public-election funding program.

The voluntary program, established in 1996, requires candidates to collect qualifying contributions in the amount of $5 from at least 60 voters in their statehouse district (75 for Senate seats) in order to be eligible, and was designed primarily to equalize the playing field between deep-pocketed candidates with private funds and those without.

However, it has also been abused. Since its inception, nine individuals—including Collamore—have been charged for defrauding the system, either by forging signatures or crimes like using the funds for personal use. Collamore, who won his seat by just six points last November, was found guilty on a dozen different counts, and was sentenced to 72 hours in jail.

When it came time to filling the vacant seat, Democrats simply didn't show up. While nearly 4,700 people voted in the November election, just over 2,700 went to the polls to choose between Pieh and Simmons. When polls closed, Simmons was declared the victor by a margin of just 121 votes.

Newsweek has reached out to both the Maine GOP and the Maine Democratic Party for comment.