Republicans Mocked for Fox News Speaker Debate Plan: 'Will There Be Roses?'

House Republicans were mocked online after Fox News announced that it would host a televised debate with the congressmen campaigning to win the gavel in the wake of Representative Kevin McCarthy's ousting as Speaker.

The network announced Friday that its chief political anchor, Bret Baier, would present an "exclusive joint interview" with two lawmakers who have officially announced their speakership bids—Representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise—as well as a third congressman, Representative Kevin Hern, whose name is being floated for the vacancy.

In a twist, however, Hern said he would not be participating shortly after the debate was announced. Scalise is also reportedly pulling out of the event and Jordan has stated he would like to meet with the GOP conference before appearing for a debate, raising questions if the event will go ahead as planned.

The announcement comes days after McCarthy was removed as House Speaker in a historic vote in which eight Republican holdouts and House Democrats stripped him of the gavel. Jordan, a Trump ally who has earned an endorsement from the former president, and Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, announced their campaigns hours after McCarthy was ousted on Tuesday.

But the plan to broadcast a debate among the potential candidates, whether pre-taped or live, has drawn criticism from observers who point out that the Speaker is not elected by the American public, but by the House of Representatives. Newsweek reached out to Fox News via email for comment.

Representative Jim Jordan (L) on January 09, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Representative Steve Scalise (R) on June 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Fox News announced a debate with three lawmakers in contention to be the next House Speaker. Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Kevin Dietsch

"A televised debate for Speaker? Are they including walk out music too? This is a joke, right?" attorney Bradley Moss wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

James Thurber, a professor at American University and the former director of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, told Newsweek that it's extremely rare for there to be an open forum on selecting a Speaker of the House.

Government relations strategist Liam Donovan also wrote on X that a debate would make "absolutely no sense and inverts the purpose of the race (and the role.)"

"A good party leader takes heat for you, absorbing unpopular things while allowing the rank & file to fight another day," Donovan said. "Their constituents are the conference, not the base; orienting the selection process to conservative media renders them even less attuned to what matters."

Referencing the roses that are handed out to contestants on the reality dating show The Bachelor, one X user joked, "Ah, it's like the political version of a reality TV show, but without the drama of live press questions. Will there be roses handed out at the end?"

Because House Republicans remain divided and gridlocked over who should lead—as demonstrated by this week's motion to vacate and the resulting vote ousting McCarthy—Thurber said it's likely a televised debate will be damaging to the GOP.

"They will reveal their lack of consensus and governing abilities again," Thurber said. "Sometimes more sunshine brings sunburn."

Ian Ostrander, a political science professor at Michigan State University, agreed, saying, "To lobby for the position publicly in a debate format may bring further attention to the disarray and tensions among the House Republicans."

"One could argue that moving the Speaker race into the public sphere reduces the autonomy of House members to choose how they govern themselves," Ostrander told Newsweek. "Starting a precedent in which candidates publicly debate for the office could lead to Speakers that are chosen based on qualities that help them perform well in debates rather than lead once in office."

CNN's Melanie Zanona reported Friday that the announcement from Fox has already angered some in the GOP conference, who have called the possibility of a televised Speaker debate "insanity" and expressed concern that it will turn the race into a "circus."

"Multiple House Republicans tell me they're infuriated by the decision for speaker candidates to participate in a televised debate w/ Fox News Host Bret Baier from the Capitol on Monday, & several of them have already communicated those frustrations to the speaker candidates," Zanona tweeted.

Social media users quickly flocked to poke fun at the news, responding to Zanona's reporting with comments like, "the made for tv party," and "UPDATE: Candidates will hold arm wrestling contest to decide winner."

"Between Trump and FOX the Republican party has literally been turned into a reality TV series," a third user said.

The backlash to a TV debate appears to have swayed Hern, who said while his speakership candidacy remains unconfirmed, he would not let House GOP's internal politics play out in public view.

"I still haven't made a decision on my candidacy for speaker, but I know one thing for sure. I will not be participating in the televised debate," he tweeted. "We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV. The Republican conference needs a family discussion."

Update 10/06/23 1:32 p.m. ET This story was updated with additional information.