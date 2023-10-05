Politics

Republicans Start Taking Revenge for Kevin McCarthy

By
Politics Nancy Pelosi House Republicans Democrats Kevin McCarthy

One of Acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry's first orders of business was to move the Capitol offices for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, both Democrats.

McHenry is currently presiding over the U.S. House of Representatives in a temporary capacity due to eight of his colleagues joining Democrats in voting to vacate Kevin McCarthy and conclude his tumultuous eight-month speakership by a 216-210 vote.

While about half of American adults support McCarthy's ousting, according to a YouGov poll released Wednesday, it has caused speculation as to who could take the gavel. Those who have expressed interest have included Representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, while some Republicans are holding out hope for the slim chance that GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump will entertain the idea.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore [McHenry] was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement shared with Newsweek.

She learned of the decision while she was away from Washington, D.C., and in California to pay tribute to Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died last week.

A spokesperson for Hoyer, who served as House Majority Leader during Pelosi's speakership, confirmed the reports to Newsweek. He received the same correspondence as Pelosi and was also told his hideaway would be given to someone else. The spokesperson declined to comment further.

Newsweek reached out to McHenry via email for comment.

Pelosi's hideaway office, which she maintained post-speakership and was located in an area close to House votes, will reportedly be given to McCarthy next week. She also has an office across the street from the Capitol.

"The Speaker pro tempore is going to re-assign H-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed," reads an email that has circulated and was addressed to Pelosi's staff on Tuesday evening.

Traditionally, hideaway offices and other Capitol spaces are at the discretion of the House speaker. The New York Times reported in 2021 that Pelosi assigned a hideaway to then-Representative Liz Cheney due to the Republican joining the House January 6 committee as vice chairwoman—which subsequently led to her receiving death threats.

Pelosi Hoyer House McHenry Speaker
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (L) pictured on June 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Rep. Steny Hoyer (R) pictured on June 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry has taken away both Democrats' hideaway offices at the U.S. Capitol. Rob Carr, Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Pelosi called McHenry's decision "a sharp departure from tradition," comparing his move to her allowing former Republican House Speaker Dennis Hastert access to multiple large offices during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

NPR noted that Pelosi has revoked an office belonging to then-Vice President Mike Pence in 2019, giving it to the White House legislative affairs team.

"Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them," Pelosi said in her statement. "Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get to work on what's truly important for the American people."

The motive for McHenry, a 10-term congressman from North Carolina, is unknown as he has not publicly commented on the longtime Democratic leaders being evicted. He was a staunch McCarthy supporter, however, and advocated for him to remain speaker, describing the motion to vacate "a disservice to the American people."

Update 10/05/23, 9:55 a.m. ET: This article was updated with a statement from Nancy Pelosi.

Update 10/05/23, 9:46 a.m. ET: This article was updated with comment from a spokesperson for Steny Hoyer.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC